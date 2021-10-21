Manchester United Wins 3-2 Over Atalanta in Champions League

Champions League Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio on Wednesday. Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo headed in the winner, giving manchester a 3-2 win.

Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich also cruised to big victories and Barcelona gave their campaign a shot in the arm.

In their last Champions League outing three weeks ago, Manchester United fell behind at home to Villarreal Club de Fútbol club but came back to win 2-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the decisive goal.

This time Manchester United’s centre-back and captain Harry Maguire swept in the equalizer in the 75th minute of the game. Ronaldo rose to head in a Luke Shaw cross to clinch the 3-2 victory for his record 137th Champions League goal.

Manchester United is now top of Group F, two points clear of Atalanta and Villarreal, who won 4-1 away to BSC Young Boys in Bern.

While Chelsea is second in Group H but Juventus is top with three wins out of three after a 1-0 victory against Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia. Barcelona gave their own hopes of reaching the last 16 a boost with a 1-0 victory at home to Dynamo Kiev.

Meanwhile, Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg are four points clear at the top of Group G after beating Wolfsburg 3-1.

Karim Adeyemi’s early opener for Salzburg was soon cancelled out by Lukas Nmecha, but a second-half brace by the Swiss forward Noah Okafor gave the home side the points.

Sevilla FC is second despite a third straight draw, 0-0 away at Lille who has now gone 20 games without a win in the Champions League.

