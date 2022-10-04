Kari Dorrell Was Fired As Colorado’s Coach After A 0-5 Start To The Season.

(CTN News) – Kari Dorrell was fired after a 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes lost more than 20 points in every game. After losing 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday, the school announced its decision Sunday.

This is Kari Dorrell’s fourth 0-5 start (1980, 1984, 2006)

In February 2020, Kari Dorrell was hired as a replacement for Mel Tucker after he left for Michigan State.

Due to his long absence from college coaching, Kari Dorrell’s hiring was surprising. In 2003-2007, he had been UCLA’s head coach from 2003-07. He was an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins at the time.

He signed a five-year, $18 million contract that ran through 2024. Kari Dorrell had built a house in the Boulder area. In the event that he takes a new job, his buyout could be reduced to approximately $8.7 million. ESPN was the first to report his termination.

After Dorrell informed his staff and players of the news in a meeting, Colorado announced the news. Also let go was defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.

As interim coach, Mike Sanford will serve as offensive coordinator. The defensive coordinator will be Gerald Chatman, while the offensive coordinator will be Clay Patterson, who is the passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.

Before hosting California, the Buffaloes are idle this week. As a result of Coronavirus restrictions, Karl Dorrell had not much time for an offseason program his first season, but led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record – they started 4-0 – and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Coach Kari Dorrell won the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award

From there, everything spiraled downhill. As a result of the transfer portal, several key starters left Colorado last season. A Colorado offense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS ranks has rotated through three quarterbacks this season.

There are only two teams left in the FBS without a win: the Buffaloes and Colorado State, who have a new coach in Jay Norvell.

In a statement, Colorado director of athletics Rick George said, “The results on the field just did not meet our expectations and standards.” He added, “Karl’s future endeavors are in my best wishes.”

After losing 49-7 at Minnesota last month, George issued a statement to pacify fans in Boulder. Despite the disappointment, he encouraged the fans to stick with the program and support the team because the team has not “come close to meeting our expectations.”

Dorrell’s team has been outscored by 216-67 following the loss to Arizona. Based on the Pac-12 preseason media poll, the Wildcats were predicted to finish 11th, while Colorado was predicted to finish last.

Saturday, the Buffaloes’ defense allowed 673 total yards – the most since Arizona allowed 616 in 2015.

Over the course of his time in Boulder, Dorrell had to deal with some rocky moments. He apologized for losing his cool and pushing a photojournalist’s camera during the 37-14 loss to Southern California a year ago.

After a 30-0 loss to the Gophers last season, he was criticized for skipping his customary postgame radio show. Also in the Alamo Bowl, Dorrell drew criticism when players weren’t made available after the 55-23 loss to Texas.

