Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero’s Premier League record

(CTN News) – Tottenham vs. Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur defeated stubborn Wolverhampton Wanderers in north London thanks to Harry Kane’s second-half header.

Ivan Perisic’s header was nodded past Jose Sa by Harry Kane. After hitting the crossbar twice with headers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this put Spurs at the top of the table.

As a result, slick Wolves were able to limit their hosts to just one shot on goal in the first half. As they have done throughout their winless season, they repeated their profligate pattern.

Goncalo Guedes often combined well with club record signing Matheus Nunes. With Hugo Lloris beaten, the forward dropped a header narrowly wide on his first start for the club.

Dejan Kulusevski’s right-wing cross was headed over Sa by Kane, but he was denied by the crossbar again when he arrowed a diving header from Dejan Kulusevski’s right-wing cross.

As Spurs attempted to break the deadlock, Son Heung-min shot against the outside of the near post following dangerous work by Kulusevski.

After Harry Kane broke Sergio Aguero’s one-club record with one of the most straightforward goals of his career, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte looked relieved.

Despite the introduction of Raul Jimenez, who scored when Wolves beat Spurs 2-0 last season, the visitors couldn’t end a four-hour wait for a Premier League goal.

Tottenham vs. Wolves: No Kane, no gain?

After failing to trouble Wolves during the first half, Tottenham looked to have received a rocket from Conte upon their return, who will have felt that this was the kind of test they needed to pass to prove their title credentials, if not even top-four standing.

Both Kulusevski and Perisic delivered excellent crosses from outside the penalty area, as the playmaker played a pivotal part in their most impressive plays.

There was a sense of inevitability that Son’s goal threat would make the difference if Wolves were unable to find their own killer instinct. This is despite Son being quieter than usual.

“It was a tough game,” Harry Kane told BT Sport after passing another landmark and earning more points for his team, marking the club’s 10th year in the Premier League.

We came out with real intensity in the second half, didn’t give the ball away, pressed better and scored the goal we deserved. We didn’t create much after that, but neither did Wolves.”

Kane appeared unconvinced when asked whether Spurs have a newfound resilience to respond positively to losing games.

