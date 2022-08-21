Connect with us

Sports

Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero's Premier League record
Advertisement

Sports

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans

Sports

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Score: Gunners On Top On Odegaard, Saliba Goals

Sports

Manchester United Fans Riled Over "Purchase Tweet" From Elon Musk

Sports

Manti Te'o Hopes To Be An Inspiration Even After Being A Victim Of A Catfishing Hoax

Social Media Sports

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

Sports

Asamoah Gyan Bidding To Make Shock Return For Ghana At World Cup

Sports

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

Sports

Expreso Recovers Quickly, Ties Sarmiento, And Goes For More In Junin

Sports

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

Sports

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT

News Video Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Sports

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday

Gaming Sports

Why Choose Express Bets as Your Favorite Way to Play?

Sports

Niels Pittomvils Finished 14th in The First Day Of The Decathlon

Sports

FIFA Bans 2 Players For Doping in World Cup Qualifying

Sports

Everton's Mina (ankle) Is Out For Eight Weeks

Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit Of Energy In His First Game As A Steeler

Sports

The Energetic Tillakaratne Dilshan

Sports

Richard Keyes, You've got a golden opportunity!

Sports

Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero’s Premier League record

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tottenham vs. Wolves

(CTN News) – Tottenham vs. Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur defeated stubborn Wolverhampton Wanderers in north London thanks to Harry Kane’s second-half header.

Ivan Perisic’s header was nodded past Jose Sa by Harry Kane. After hitting the crossbar twice with headers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this put Spurs at the top of the table.

As a result, slick Wolves were able to limit their hosts to just one shot on goal in the first half. As they have done throughout their winless season, they repeated their profligate pattern.

Goncalo Guedes often combined well with club record signing Matheus Nunes. With Hugo Lloris beaten, the forward dropped a header narrowly wide on his first start for the club.

Dejan Kulusevski’s right-wing cross was headed over Sa by Kane, but he was denied by the crossbar again when he arrowed a diving header from Dejan Kulusevski’s right-wing cross.

As Spurs attempted to break the deadlock, Son Heung-min shot against the outside of the near post following dangerous work by Kulusevski.

After Harry Kane broke Sergio Aguero’s one-club record with one of the most straightforward goals of his career, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte looked relieved.

Despite the introduction of Raul Jimenez, who scored when Wolves beat Spurs 2-0 last season, the visitors couldn’t end a four-hour wait for a Premier League goal.

Tottenham vs. Wolves: No Kane, no gain?

After failing to trouble Wolves during the first half, Tottenham looked to have received a rocket from Conte upon their return, who will have felt that this was the kind of test they needed to pass to prove their title credentials, if not even top-four standing.

Both Kulusevski and Perisic delivered excellent crosses from outside the penalty area, as the playmaker played a pivotal part in their most impressive plays.

There was a sense of inevitability that Son’s goal threat would make the difference if Wolves were unable to find their own killer instinct. This is despite Son being quieter than usual.

“It was a tough game,” Harry Kane told BT Sport after passing another landmark and earning more points for his team, marking the club’s 10th year in the Premier League.

We came out with real intensity in the second half, didn’t give the ball away, pressed better and scored the goal we deserved. We didn’t create much after that, but neither did Wolves.”

Kane appeared unconvinced when asked whether Spurs have a newfound resilience to respond positively to losing games.

Related CTN News:

Elon Musk, The World’s Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT
Related Topics:
Continue Reading