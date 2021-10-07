Football News: Chiang Rai United Defeats BG Pathum United 2-0

Football News -Chiang Rai United defeated BG Pathum United 2-0 to hand the champions their first loss of the season in Thailand’s T1 League on Wednesday night.

Chiangrai United struck early jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first half of the football game. The Beetle’s goals were from Felipe Amorim in the 28th minute and Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul just before half-time.

BG Pathum United seemed to be clueless without their three key players; defenders Victor Cardozo and Andres Tunez and striker Diogo Luis Santo. According to Football News, all three players are recovering from injuries.

Meanwhile in other Football News, Bangkok United defeated Prachuap FC 2-1. Pokklaw Anan opened the scoring for Prachuap FC in the 10th minute of the football match.

Bangkok United’s Saharat Pongsuwan equalized in the 66th minute and Chananan Pombuppha scored the winner in the 88th minute of the football game.

On Tuesday night, Muang Thong United drew a 1-1 draw with Nongbua. Hamilton Soares’ goal gave Nongbua the lead after four minutes and Sardor Mirzaev equalized for the hosts with a goal 10 minutes later.

Meanwhile, in other football News Police Tero defeated Chonburi 2-0 to seal their first win of the Thai League 1 season on Tuesday. Police Tero’s Jenphop Phokhi scored both goals.

Chonburi has now suffered two consecutive losses after the Sharks lost to Chiangrai United over the weekend.

In Wednesday’s action, Buriram hosted Samut Prakan. Buriram regained their confidence with a 2-0 win at Prachuap over the weekend.

