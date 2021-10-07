Connect with us

News Video Sports

Football News: Chiang Rai United Defeats BG Pathum United 2-0
Advertisement

Entertainment Movie News Video Trending News

Review: New Amazon Cinderella' Movie Starring Camila Cabello

News Video Sports

England Crushes Hungary 4-0 in World Cup Qualifier

News Video Sports

Top of the Premier League Table Blue Chelsea Sinks Arsenal 2-0

News Video World News

Taliban Retakes Afghanistan After US Aligned President Ghani Flees

News Video World News

7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Devastates Caribbean Nation of Haiti

News News Video

Police Open Fire on Protesters in Bangkok with Rubber Bullets

News News Video

Phuket Authorizes Begin Manhunt for Murder, Rapist of Swiss Woman

News Video World News

US President Biden Tells New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Food News Video

Master Chef Catches Giant River Prawns for an Ancient Thai Dish

News Video

Football News: Chiang Rai United Defeats BG Pathum United 2-0

Published

45 mins ago

on

Football News -Chiang Rai United defeated BG Pathum United 2-0 to hand the champions their first loss of the season in Thailand’s T1 League on Wednesday night.

Chiangrai United struck early jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first half of the football game. The Beetle’s goals were from Felipe Amorim in the 28th minute and Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul just before half-time.

BG Pathum United seemed to be clueless without their three key players; defenders Victor Cardozo and Andres Tunez and striker Diogo Luis Santo. According to Football News, all three players are recovering from injuries.

Meanwhile in other Football News, Bangkok United defeated Prachuap FC 2-1. Pokklaw Anan opened the scoring for Prachuap FC in the 10th minute of the football match.

Bangkok United’s Saharat Pongsuwan equalized in the 66th minute and Chananan Pombuppha scored the winner in the 88th minute of the football game.

On Tuesday night, Muang Thong United drew a 1-1 draw with Nongbua. Hamilton Soares’ goal gave Nongbua the lead after four minutes and Sardor Mirzaev equalized for the hosts with a goal 10 minutes later.

Meanwhile, in other football News Police Tero defeated Chonburi 2-0 to seal their first win of the Thai League 1 season on Tuesday. Police Tero’s Jenphop Phokhi scored both goals.

Chonburi has now suffered two consecutive losses after the Sharks lost to Chiangrai United over the weekend.

In Wednesday’s action, Buriram hosted Samut Prakan. Buriram regained their confidence with a 2-0 win at Prachuap over the weekend.

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

Join Our Website

How do I whitelist website? Already Have Account? Login