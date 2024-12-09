Hundreds Participate in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Nong Lom Run

This past weekend, Mae Chan, Chiang Rai, came alive with 720 passionate runners participating in Sunday’s annual Wiang Nong Lom Run. This year’s event drew people of all ages united by a love of fitness and camaraderie.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Prasong Lao-on, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province; Mr. Serith Chaiyananta, Tourism and Sports director of Chiang Rai Province; Mr. Phanuphan Aim-Ubonwan, Tourism and Sports director of Phayao Province; and heads of government departments in Chiang Rai Province.



The Wiang Nong Lom Run encourages health and fitness while honouring Chiang Rai’s rich culture. Runners tackled stunning routes that showcased the region’s natural beauty, from lush rice fields to peaceful canals, as well as its rich cultural heritage.

Participants were thrilled to compete in several categories, including a challenging 42-kilometre race, a 21-kilometre race, a 10-kilometre race, and a fun 5-kilometre run. The first through third-place winners in each category will share 120,000 baht.

Local schools, community groups, and fitness enthusiasts participated, turning the event into a bustling celebration of friendship and friendly competition. The event administrators were grateful for the great turnout and enthusiastic support from local sponsors and volunteers.

“The Wiang Nong Lom Run is more than a race; it’s a celebration of health, community, and the breathtaking beauty of Chiang Rai. We’re pleased to have so many people join us this year,” said Mr. Phanuphan Aim-Ubonwan of Chiang Rai Province’s Tourism and Sports Department.

As the runners crossed the finish line, spectators cheered them on and gave them commemorative medals to acknowledge their hard work and dedication. Many participants enjoyed the post-race festivities, which included local food sellers and cultural performances, fostering a sense of community.

With this year’s success, organizers are already planning next year’s race, hoping to attract even more runners and promote an active lifestyle among locals and visitors alike.

The Wiang Nong Lom Run maintains its status as a highlight of Chiang Rai’s annual activities. It urges everyone to wear their running shoes and join the fun. Those interested in participating in next year’s event should monitor local announcements and prepare for another thrilling race in the heart of Chiang Rai!