Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm Opens its Gates in Chiang Rai

Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm in Chiang Rai has just opened its gates, offering a charming mix of nature and fun for families and children. Tourists can see fluffy sheep running around, walking and grazing amidst the Kok River and towering mountains.

Chiang Rai’s newest attraction stands out for its unique experience. Abonzo Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm is more than a simple farm; it’s a space for families to bond. The farm features lush green pastures, friendly sheep, and cozy spots for picnics.

The farm boasts an on-site coffee shop that serves freshly brewed coffee made with local beans. Sip your coffee while enjoying the stunning views of sprawling fields and grazing sheep.

For coffee enthusiasts, this is a must-visit. Whether you prefer a classic latte or something adventurous, the coffee shop has you covered. It also offers snacks and desserts, making it a great spot to unwind.

Parents will appreciate the peaceful scenery, while kids can feed and pet the adorable sheep. The farm blends fun with education, teaching children about sustainable farming and animal care.

Plan Your Visit to Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm

The farm is conveniently located in Pa Ao Village, on the western bypass road in Mae Yao Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai, making it easy for families to visit.

Facebook: Abonzo Yama Mitsu (อะบอนโซ่ ยามะมิซึ)

Opening Hours: The farm is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but cooler weather makes it best to visit in the morning or late afternoon.

Admission Fees: 100 baht per person. Children under 110 cm tall get in free. Tourists can redeem the admission ticket for one drink.

Parking: Ample parking space is available, so there is no need to worry about your car.

A quick tip: Wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll be walking on uneven terrain.