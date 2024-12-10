Chiang Rai News

Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm Opens its Gates in Chiang Rai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm Opens its Gates in Chiang Rai
“Abonzo Yama Mizu”, a new sheep farm in Chiang Rai, offers a charming mix of nature, fun, for families and children

Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm in Chiang Rai has just opened its gates, offering a charming mix of nature and fun for families and children. Tourists can see fluffy sheep running around, walking and grazing amidst the Kok River and towering mountains.

Chiang Rai’s newest attraction stands out for its unique experience. Abonzo Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm is more than a simple farm; it’s a space for families to bond. The farm features lush green pastures, friendly sheep, and cozy spots for picnics.

The farm boasts an on-site coffee shop that serves freshly brewed coffee made with local beans. Sip your coffee while enjoying the stunning views of sprawling fields and grazing sheep.

For coffee enthusiasts, this is a must-visit. Whether you prefer a classic latte or something adventurous, the coffee shop has you covered. It also offers snacks and desserts, making it a great spot to unwind.

If you’re into coffee culture, check out their Abonzo Paradise Cafe for more ideas on where to enjoy quality brews.

Parents will appreciate the peaceful scenery, while kids can feed and pet the adorable sheep. The farm blends fun with education, teaching children about sustainable farming and animal care.

Plan Your Visit to Yama Mitsu Sheep Farm

The farm is conveniently located in Pa Ao Village, on the western bypass road in Mae Yao Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai, making it easy for families to visit.

Facebook: Abonzo Yama Mitsu   (อะบอนโซ่ ยามะมิซึ)

Opening Hours: The farm is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but cooler weather makes it best to visit in the morning or late afternoon.

Admission Fees:  100 baht per person. Children under 110 cm tall get in free. Tourists can redeem the admission ticket for one drink.

Parking: Ample parking space is available, so there is no need to worry about your car.

A quick tip: Wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll be walking on uneven terrain.

You Might Also Like

Cooler Weather at Phu Chi Fah Brings Hope for Tourism Operators

Chiang Rai Governor Announces Province Ready for Tourism

Tourist Flock to Chiang Rai to Experience Cool Weather

Volunteer Defence Mobilized to Assist Flood Victims in North

Police Arrest Two Men Illegally Transporting Myanmar Nationals

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

Download Our App