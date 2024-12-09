4 Foreigners Face Prison for Making Porn in Thailand

Central Investigation Bureau police have arrested four foreigners for colluding with ladyboys and Thai women to create pornographic content in Thailand and then promoting it worldwide through social media.

Their arrests come after Thailand’s national police chief ordered strict measures to prevent and suppress transnational computer crimes.

The Central Investigation Bureau, through the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, recently investigated online platforms and found that some foreigners were using Thailand as a production base to create pornographic material and distribute it worldwide through social media.

Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha, commander of the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, announced the seven suspects had been arrested in Bangkok, Chon Buri and at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Sunday.

First, Mr. Benjamin, a British national, was arrested at the Suvarnabhumi Airport departure immigration office. He was responsible for creating content that invited Thai women to ride in a tuk-tuk before taking them to have sex at various tourist attractions.

Mr. Benjamin denied the charges, claiming he had filmed the clips in Thailand but had not published them himself. He sent the content to friends abroad, who advertised the material on x and published it on a website with more than 140,000 followers.

The second was Mr. Vocker, a German national, who was arrested at his residence in Bang Lamung District. Chonburi Province.

Mr. Vocker allegedly created content in the form of having foreigners have sex with transgender women who have not yet undergone gender reassignment surgery.

He then advertised on X and published on the website OnlyFans, including each person posting on their channels with more than 150,000 followers. This case was expanded to arrest 2 transgender women who participated in the content creation.

The third person arrested Mr. Zvezdan, a Serbian national, in a condo in Bang Lamung District. He allegedly created content by having foreigners invite Thai women and transgender women to have sex, including inviting famous Thai sex content creators to work together.

He then advertised on X, Instagram, and TikTok on his OnlyFans page, which had more than 200,000 followers.

The fourth person, Mr. Andrei, a Russian national, was arrested in a condo on Phra Ram 4 Road in Bangkok.

Mr. Andrei created pornographic content in which foreigners had group sex with 3 Thais. This case was expanded to catch famous Thai sex content creators. He then shared the content on social media with more than 600,000 followers.

In Thailand, posting “obscene” content online is punishable by up to five years in prison, a 100,000 baht fine, or both. The law also prohibits the creation, production, possession, or distribution of obscene content.

Pornography is illegal in Thailand, and anyone can register a complaint with the appropriate authorities.

