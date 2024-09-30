Chiang Rai United Loses to Uthai Thani FC 3-0

Uthai Thani FC showed hot form by defeating Singh Chiang Rai United 3-0 at home in the Revo Thai League at Uthai Thani Provincial Stadium on September 29th. Chiang Rai United has now lost 5 consecutive matches in Thai League.

In this match, the home team, Uthai Thani FC, showed excellent form, with Ricardo Santos scoring 2 goals in the 30th and 53rd minutes, before Benjamin Davis scored the final goal in the 73rd minute.

Uthai Thani FC defeated Singh Chiang Rai United 3-0 at home after playing 8 matches, earning 12 points and ranking 6th in the table. Chiang Rai played 6 matches, earning 4 points and ranking 15th in the table.