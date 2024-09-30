Sports

Chiang Rai United Loses to Uthai Thani FC 3-0

CTN News
CTN News
1 Min Read
Chiang rai United
Chiang Rai's form is not improving, being hit by Uthai Thani with 3 goals, without a win in 5 consecutive matches in Thai League - CRU Image

Uthai Thani FC showed hot form by defeating Singh Chiang Rai United 3-0 at home in the Revo Thai League at Uthai Thani Provincial Stadium on September 29th. Chiang Rai United has now lost 5 consecutive matches in Thai League.

In this match, the home team, Uthai Thani FC, showed excellent form, with Ricardo Santos scoring 2 goals in the 30th and 53rd minutes, before Benjamin Davis scored the final goal in the 73rd minute.

Uthai Thani FC defeated Singh Chiang Rai United 3-0 at home after playing 8 matches, earning 12 points and ranking 6th in the table. Chiang Rai played 6 matches, earning 4 points and ranking 15th in the table.

Chiang Rai United Breaks Losing Streak Drawing 1-1 With PT Prachuap FC

Chiang Rai United Breaks Losing Streak Drawing 1-1 With PT Prachuap FC

You Might Also Like

Chiang Rai United Defeats Khon Kaen United 2-0

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Wins Maiden Olympic Battle after Angela Carini Quits.

Chiang Rai United Loses Matchday3 to Buriram United 5-0

Port Authority FC Trounce Singha Chiang Rai United 5-1

Chiang Rai United Breaks Losing Streak Drawing 1-1 With PT Prachuap FC

Share This Article
Previous Article Chiang Rai Governor Mr. Puttipong Sirimat Social Media Users Criticize Chiang Rai Governors Lack of Caring During Flooding

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog