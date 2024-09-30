Social Media Users Criticize Chiang Rai Governors Lack of Caring During Flooding

A day after Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra came to help villagers in Chiang Rai, netizens on social media were quick to criticized the work of Chiang Rai Governor Mr. Puttipong Sirimat.

Netizens on social media commented on the suffering of people affected by floods in various areas and the assistance from government agencies, private sectors, foundations, and volunteers. At the same time, they attacked the work of Mr. Sirimat as he was nowhere to be seen.

On September 27-28, 2024, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra led ministers to help villagers in Chiang Rai Province. It turned out that the Chiang Rai Governor only came to greet her before attending his retirement party in Bangkok.

Interior Minister Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul who is in charge of provincial governors addressed netizens concerns on social media, saying Governor Sirimat did not helping the people of Chiang Rai because he will retire on September 30th. When the Prime Minister and Ministers visited Chiang Rai on September 27, the Chiang Rai Governor only came to welcome them for a short while to report on the situation.

The Prime Minister Paethongtarn asked Mr. Anutin if the Chiang Rai Governor had asked for permission when he returned to Bangkok, and he immediately apologized and said he did not tell him or ask for permission.

A complete Lack of Caring

Mr. Anutin said this is something that should not be done, and this is the same old problem, and the same old behavior. There was no urgent need to leave the area because right now the people of Chiang Rai are suffering terribly, with floods and landslides.

This is very serious, the Chiang Rai Governor abandoned his job and let the Prime Minister do it instead. Thankfully Mr. Arsit Sampantharat, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration and the prospective Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, stepped in to help.

He said he would set up a committee to investigate his repetitive behaviour of not perform duties as direct commander in the area, and even though the Prime Minister was also in the area, it is considered a shameful and disgraceful action of the Ministry of Interior in its capacity to alleviate suffering and promote happiness for the people to the best of its ability.

When the Prime Minister or ministers come to provide urgent assistance, the governor should be there because it is a matter of “working together.” He said Chiang Rai Province has 4 deputy governors, and only deputy governor Mr. Prasert Chitplichep, stayed to assist the people.

The Chiang Rai governor left for a retirement ceremony in Bangkok and let the people live in hardship, leaving the Prime Minister and one deputy governor to help the people, it is not right.

As for another deputy governors, one is set to retire from civil service, while the other 2 deputy governors went to study at the National Defense College. This was not an appropriate time to go, people are suffering and the deputy governors chose themselves over the people and the Prime Minister, this is unacceptable Mr. Anutin said.

Meanwhile, netizens on social media praised Mr. Nirun Phongsitthaworn, the governor of Chiang Mai, or “Governor Sembe,” who has worked to coordinate with all government agencies, the military, the private sector, and rescue volunteers to help the people of Chiang Mai in a way that reaches everyone, leading to their comparisons of the work of the Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai governor.

