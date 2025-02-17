Sports

The 29th Senior Athletics Games Comes to a Close in Chiang Rai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Senior Athletics Games Comes to a Close in Chiang Rai
The Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province, presided over the closing ceremony of the 29th Thailand Senior Athletics Championship.

On Sunday, the 29th Thailand Senior Athletics Championship, also known as the “Chiang Rai Games came to a close after a week of excitement and athletic achievements.

The event was attended by Mr. Norasak Suksomboon, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province, Mr. Wanchai Chongsuthananamanee, Mayor of Chiang Rai Municipality, Mrs. Rattana Chongsuthananamanee, President of the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association, the association’s board members, representatives from the Thailand Masters Athletics Association, and the participating athletes.

During the ceremony, the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association officially handed over the event’s flag to Ratchaburi Province and the Ratchaburi Provincial Sports Association, which will host the 30th championship.

The flag was received by Ms. Waristha Sanguansermsri, Deputy Governor of Ratchaburi Province, and Mr. Sinat Rungrujun, President of the Ratchaburi Provincial Sports Association.

Mrs. Rattana, President of the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association, highlighted the event’s objectives, stating, “This competition, held from February 13 to 16, 2025, aims to elevate the standards of Thai senior athletics to an international level.

It also promotes a healthy lifestyle, encourages regular exercise across all ages, and fosters the exchange of knowledge among athletes nationwide. Additionally, it serves as an opportunity to showcase and share our cultural heritage with visitors and participants.”

Chiang Rai Province,
105-year-old Mr Sawang (left) won 2 gold medals in the International Senior Games

The list of awards and winners includes:

  1. Best Male Health Role Model (SASO Award): Col. Nipon Sudjaitam from the Lampang team.
  2. Best Female Health Role Model (SASO Award): Mrs. Kalaya Kaewprasert from the Lampang team.
  3. Outstanding Male Athlete: Mr. Dee Jaijumpa (95–99 age group) from the Chiang Rai Municipality Senior Athletics Team, winning six gold medals out of seven events and setting a new national record in the 400 metres.
  4. Outstanding Female Athlete: Mrs. Somsanga Boonnok (70–74 age group) from the Nong Bua Lam Phu team, who competed in nine events, winning seven gold medals, setting two Asian records (high jump and long jump), and breaking three national records (100m sprint, 200m sprint, and triple jump).
  5. Outstanding Team Management Award: Chiang Rai Municipality Senior Athletics Team.
  6. 1st International Team Total Score Award: Team Malaysia.
  7. Honourable Mention (3rd Place, Overall Team Score): Nakhon Ratchasima Province Team (14 gold, 13 silver, 5 bronze medals).
  8. Honourable Mention (2nd Place, Overall Team Score): Nong Bua Lam Phu Province Team (17 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze medals).
  9. Honourable Mention (1st Place, Overall Team Score): Chonburi Province Team (24 gold, 19 silver, 9 bronze medals).
  10. 1st Runner-Up (Overall Team Score Trophy – Thai Masters Athletics Association): Chiang Rai Municipality Senior Athletics Team (25 gold, 15 silver, 17 bronze medals).
  11. 2nd Runner-Up (Overall Team Score Trophy – Thailand Open Masters Games Committee): Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Administrative Organisation Team (48 gold, 49 silver, 39 bronze medals).
  12. Champion (Overall Team Score Trophy – Asian Masters Athletics Federation): Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation Team (74 gold, 67 silver, 58 bronze medals).

The event successfully concluded with recognition of outstanding performances, fostering sportsmanship, and promoting physical activity among seniors. The legacy will continue next year in Ratchaburi, ensuring the spirit of the games lives on.

Related News:

Chiangrai United Edges Past Uthai Thani FC 1-0

You Might Also Like

Chiang Rai District Chief Clarifies Child Abduction Warning

Chiangrai United Defeats Nakhon Pathom United 3-0

Bo Bichette’s Injury may Permanently Sideline him, According to the Latest Update.

Chiang Rai’s Thoeng and Wiang Kaen Districts Report the Worst Flooding in 30 Years

105 Year-Old Makes History Winning 2 Gold Metals at Thailand’s Senior Athletics Championship

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article ChiangRai United beat Uthai Thani 1-0 at home Chiangrai United Edges Past Uthai Thani FC 1-0
Next Article Lonely Men Having Relationships With Life-Sized Adult Dolls Lonely Men Having Relationships With Life-Sized Adult Dolls

Soi Dog

Trending News

Kim Sae-ron, korea netflix
Netflix Star Kim Sae-ron, 24 Found Dead in Her Seoul Apartment
News Asia
China's Bank Loans Surge to Record 5.13 Trillion Yuan in January
China’s Bank Loans Surge to Record 5.13 Trillion Yuan in January
News Asia
Flooding Across Southeastern US Claims Nine Lives Over the Weekend
Flooding Across Southeastern US Claims Nine Lives Over the Weekend
News
Boy,13 Pining for his Grandparents
Boy 13, Pining for His Grandparents Bikes Over 100Km to Visit them
News

u7buy

Download Our App