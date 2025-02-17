The 29th Senior Athletics Games Comes to a Close in Chiang Rai

On Sunday, the 29th Thailand Senior Athletics Championship, also known as the “Chiang Rai Games came to a close after a week of excitement and athletic achievements.

The event was attended by Mr. Norasak Suksomboon, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province, Mr. Wanchai Chongsuthananamanee, Mayor of Chiang Rai Municipality, Mrs. Rattana Chongsuthananamanee, President of the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association, the association’s board members, representatives from the Thailand Masters Athletics Association, and the participating athletes.

During the ceremony, the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association officially handed over the event’s flag to Ratchaburi Province and the Ratchaburi Provincial Sports Association, which will host the 30th championship.

The flag was received by Ms. Waristha Sanguansermsri, Deputy Governor of Ratchaburi Province, and Mr. Sinat Rungrujun, President of the Ratchaburi Provincial Sports Association.

Mrs. Rattana, President of the Chiang Rai Provincial Sports Association, highlighted the event’s objectives, stating, “This competition, held from February 13 to 16, 2025, aims to elevate the standards of Thai senior athletics to an international level.

It also promotes a healthy lifestyle, encourages regular exercise across all ages, and fosters the exchange of knowledge among athletes nationwide. Additionally, it serves as an opportunity to showcase and share our cultural heritage with visitors and participants.”

The list of awards and winners includes:

Best Male Health Role Model (SASO Award): Col. Nipon Sudjaitam from the Lampang team. Best Female Health Role Model (SASO Award): Mrs. Kalaya Kaewprasert from the Lampang team. Outstanding Male Athlete: Mr. Dee Jaijumpa (95–99 age group) from the Chiang Rai Municipality Senior Athletics Team, winning six gold medals out of seven events and setting a new national record in the 400 metres. Outstanding Female Athlete: Mrs. Somsanga Boonnok (70–74 age group) from the Nong Bua Lam Phu team, who competed in nine events, winning seven gold medals, setting two Asian records (high jump and long jump), and breaking three national records (100m sprint, 200m sprint, and triple jump). Outstanding Team Management Award: Chiang Rai Municipality Senior Athletics Team. 1st International Team Total Score Award: Team Malaysia. Honourable Mention (3rd Place, Overall Team Score): Nakhon Ratchasima Province Team (14 gold, 13 silver, 5 bronze medals). Honourable Mention (2nd Place, Overall Team Score): Nong Bua Lam Phu Province Team (17 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze medals). Honourable Mention (1st Place, Overall Team Score): Chonburi Province Team (24 gold, 19 silver, 9 bronze medals). 1st Runner-Up (Overall Team Score Trophy – Thai Masters Athletics Association): Chiang Rai Municipality Senior Athletics Team (25 gold, 15 silver, 17 bronze medals). 2nd Runner-Up (Overall Team Score Trophy – Thailand Open Masters Games Committee): Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Administrative Organisation Team (48 gold, 49 silver, 39 bronze medals). Champion (Overall Team Score Trophy – Asian Masters Athletics Federation): Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation Team (74 gold, 67 silver, 58 bronze medals).

The event successfully concluded with recognition of outstanding performances, fostering sportsmanship, and promoting physical activity among seniors. The legacy will continue next year in Ratchaburi, ensuring the spirit of the games lives on.

