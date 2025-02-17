Chiangrai United Edges Past Uthai Thani FC 1-0

Chiangrai United edged past Uthai Thani FC with a narrow 1-0 win at home. The match’s only goal came early in the second half, securing three points for the home side. Chiangrai’s defence held strong, denying Uthai Thani FC any real chance to equalize.

The game kicked off with an early chance for Chiang Rai in the 2nd minute. Takdanai Jaihan delivered a corner to Carlos Iury, who struck the ball on the volley. However, Uthai Thani goalkeeper Boonyakiet Wongkajom made a solid save.

In the 30th minute, Uthai Thani responded with an opportunity of their own. Thiago Alves weaved past three defenders on the left side of the penalty box but misfired, sending the ball off target. The first half ended goalless with both teams struggling to find the breakthrough.

Second Half Recap

Chiang Rai found their moment in the 63rd minute. Harris Stewart set up Lee Seung-won, who broke into the right side of the box, evaded a defender, and fired a precise left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

A tense moment followed in the 76th minute when Chiang Rai’s Thanawat Pim-yotha suffered a cut near his eyebrow. After a lengthy pause for medical attention, he was substituted, with Jordan Imaviewe taking his place.

Uthai Thani pushed hard to equalize in the final minutes but couldn’t penetrate Chiang Rai’s defensive line. The final whistle confirmed a 1-0 win for the home team, earning them three crucial points.

Chiangrai United Standings

Chiangrai United is currently on the 11 place in the Premier League table. Last game played with Uthai Thani Forest, which ended with result: Win Chiangrai United 1:0.Leading players Chiangrai United in all leagues is: Kannoo 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva 4 goals, Stewart 2 goals, Prachuapmon 2 goals, Jaihan 1 goals, Promsawat 1 goals, Pimoytha 1 goals, Lee 1 goals, S. Suvannaseat 1 goals, Phanichakul 1 goals. In 22 matches scored 20 goals, an average of 0.91 goals per game. 8 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 12 defeits. In 40.91% matches the total goals in the match was over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 77.27% matches the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5). In 8 matches Chiangrai United has not lost the goal. In 6 games, both teams have scored goal. Average goals: 0.91 per game