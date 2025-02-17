Lonely Men Having Relationships With Life-Sized Adult Dolls

In China, a growing number of lonely men are forming emotional connections with life-sized dolls, seeking companionship in ways that raise both curiosity and concern. These hyper-realistic dolls, often made from silicone or TPE, are not just sexual objects for many owners.

Instead, they represent a kind of relationship substitute in response to social isolation and the pressures of modern life. The imbalance in China’s gender ratio, partly due to decades of the one-child policy, has left millions of men without the possibility of finding a romantic partner.

Some men turn to these adult dolls for a sense of intimacy and comfort, even dressing them up, giving them names, and treating them like real-life partners. Critics argue that this trend reflects deeper societal problems, including loneliness and a lack of support for single men.

Others say it provides a harmless outlet for those who struggle to form human relationships. With social stigma still attached to the practice, many doll owners keep this part of their lives private.

But online communities are emerging, where men share their experiences and find camaraderie with others in similar situations. This phenomenon highlights has created a surge in sales in China and other prats of Asia.

Adult Doll Manufacturers Sales Increase

WMDoll, one of China’s top producers of adult dolls, anticipates a 30% rise in sales this year. This projection follows the integration of open-source artificial intelligence (AI) technology into their products, improving user interaction and experience.

Founder and CEO Liu Jiangxia shared that feedback has been positive since introducing large language models (LLMs), such as those used in ChatGPT, to their latest line of adult dolls. “It makes the dolls more interactive and responsive, offering a much better experience for users,” Liu explained.

The company, based in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, has equipped its MetaBox series with AI modules connected to cloud services. These systems process data in various markets, enabling smoother interactions. WMDoll incorporates open-source LLMs, including Meta Platforms’ Llama AI models, which are adaptable and customizable.

Unlike traditional models, these AI-powered dolls offer advanced features. While older designs could only provide basic, limited responses, the new models simulate conversations, include expressive reactions, and even remember past interactions. Users can select from eight distinct “personalities,” enhancing the dolls’ appeal.

The next-gen dolls maintain a metal skeleton with a silicone or thermoplastic elastomer exterior, similar to earlier versions. They mimic human-like features, including soft skin and tactile responses.

The addition of AI capabilities has increased the cost slightly, with prices for these advanced models ranging from $1,600 to $2,200. Users will also face a monthly fee after the first year for token usage, a unit of data that powers AI algorithms.

To address privacy concerns, WMDoll has included a feature that lets users delete their data with a single click. Liu assured customers that data storage is localized, and the company doesn’t have direct access to this information.

Over Seas Men Buying Dolls

WMDoll is also exploring DeepSeek’s AI models but faces challenges as these models are not supported in some countries, such as Italy. DeepSeek has already been widely adopted across various industries in China, such as robotics, personal computers, and electric vehicles.

Established in 2010 as a mannequin producer, WMDoll shifted to adult toys in 2012. By 2016, they began developing conversational capabilities for their dolls, connecting them to Baidu and iFlyTek databases. However, the results were limited and not very natural, prompting further innovation.

Today, about 90% of WMDoll’s adult doll sales come from overseas, with the United States accounting for half of its exports. Liu acknowledged that the increased tariffs under the Trump administration posed challenges but said the costs were split between distributors and the company.

WMDoll is now working on wearable devices that could bring AI features to non-AI adult dolls, as well as lifelike facial expressions such as smiling and blinking. The company is also exploring body movement capabilities in partnership with Shenzhen-based Mind with Heart Robotics.

Competitors like Shenzhen’s Starpery Technology have also embraced AI, training their own LLMs for products aimed at creating an emotional connection rather than simple conversations.

Liu believes WMDoll’s focus on innovation, coupled with lower raw material and labour costs, gives the company a strong edge in the AI-driven sex toy market.

