A Look At Anthony Davis’ True Health Status From Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

(CTN News) – Despite the fact that Anthony Davis is scheduled to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings, some Lakers fans couldn’t help but worry about the fact that he suffered an injury recently.

There was some concern about Darvin Ham, but he eased those concerns thanks to his performance. The general public may not be aware that Anthony Davis was initially listed as a probable for Monday’s preseason game due to a lower back injury.

He was eventually determined to be healthy enough, as mentioned, to start the game against the Kings, and he played as a starter.

According to Ham, there is definitely nothing structurally wrong with the big man’s back. It is really just a matter of tightness, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Those Lakers fans who have been concerned about Anthony Davis because of his injury history can now breathe a sigh of relief. This is because their concerns now seem to be unfounded.

They don’t want AD to suffer a second injury before the 2022-23 season even begins. After all, that would be the last thing they want to hear or see during that season.

Aside from that, Anthony Davis seems to be positioned to be the focal point of the Lakers’ offense in the upcoming season. This is based on what Darvin Ham and the Lakers have expressed in the offseason.

As Anthony Davis spent most of his summer focusing on the health of his body, it was reported that he was in the best health and shape of his life. In fact, many people around the league believe that he could even play a full season with the Purple and Gold by the end of the year.

Getting ready for this year is such an exciting experience that I even have goosebumps thinking about it. In regards to his current condition, Anthony Davis said that he was looking forward to a healthy year ahead and doing what he knows he can accomplish.

As I stated earlier this summer, I focused on strengthening my body as I entered into the summer. To put our team in a position to be successful, I need to be on the court and at my peak performance.

This will put us in a better position to succeed. The answer to your question is yes, I am ready to do that.”

While it remains to be seen how the season will play out for Davis, there is no doubt that Lakers fans will greatly appreciate the optimism surrounding the player’s health going forward.

