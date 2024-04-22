Connect with us

Business

Layoffs At UBS To Begin In June, According To SonntagsZeitung
UBS
The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

(CTN News) – The newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday that UBS’s (UBSG.S) sweeping cost-cutting program announced following its acquisition of Credit Suisse will be implemented in five waves starting in June.

In response to our request for comment, UBS declined to do so.

According to reports made at the beginning of August, UBS is planning to replace about one out of every twelve of its Swiss jobs and cut costs by in excess of $10 billion over the course of the next five years as it consolidates a competitor that collapsed as panicked customers pulled billions from their accounts.

Based on the global cost reductions, analysts predict that between 30,000 and 35,000 jobs may have to be relocated around the world as a result of the global cost reductions.

Cuts in staff will be the major source of cost savings, which will result in the most substantial impact on the bottom line.

Approximately 50-60% of ex-CS employees will likely be laid off over a period of five months,” SundaysZeitung quoted a source as saying, “it is likely that 50 to 60 percent of ex-CS employees will lose their jobs.”

It has been reported in the newspaper that there will be four further rounds of layoffs following the initial round in June, which is expected to result in up to 25% of former Credit Suisse employees being laid off, taking place in August, September, October and November. The total savings are estimated at 12 billion Swiss francs ($13.2 billion).

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

