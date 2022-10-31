‘Twitter’ Reportedly Planning to Charge $20 for Verification Badge

(CTN News) – Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has set out on a quest to drastically alter the microblogging platform. Musk is said to have hinted at adding a paid verification function to Twitter accounts after rumours of raising the tweet word limit gathered traction.

According to The Verge, Musk allegedly told his staff to implement paid verification by his deadline or quit the company. Twitter Blue is an extra $4.99 per month membership that grants access to more features on the social media network.

The purpose of the change is to increase the cost of the membership while also verifying users.

Twitter will reportedly begin charging $19.99 for its blue Verified badge

According to the article, Twitter intends to charge $19.99 for its Blue subscribers. The verified users have 90 days to subscribe under the existing plan, or they will lose their blue checkmark.

The team at Twitter working on this project has been warned that failure to implement the new feature by the deadline of November 7 would result in termination.

The wealthiest man in the world has known that he intended to change how Twitter handles bots and account verification.

Less than a week has passed since Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of the dominant social media company.

He has already changed Twitter, adding a separate site for people logged out. Additionally, he is considering wholesale layoffs of engineers and intermediate management.

The Twitter Blue membership was introduced about a year ago to access content from select publishers without advertisements and make additional changes to the app, such as a new colour symbol for the app’s home screen. Musk wants subscriptions to grow to account for half of the business’s total income.

