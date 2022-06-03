6 Tips for Increasing LinkedIn Engagement

LinkedIn is one of the most popular social media platforms that you can use to promote your business. It’s a great way to connect with customers, build your brand and increase your visibility. Your LinkedIn profile is one of the most important tools you have for increasing your visibility and brand awareness. It’s also a great way to connect with new people without having to meet them face-to-face.

But if you don’t take advantage of all the features LinkedIn has to offer, it’s easy to let your presence on this platform fall by the wayside. Here are six tips for increasing LinkedIn engagement with the best LinkedIn advertising with First Page NZ:

1. Post regularly

The more often you post on LinkedIn, the more people will be exposed to your content and the more likely they are to engage with it. This means posting at least once per week, preferably more frequently than that. The only exception is if you have a large following already — in this case, once a week would be sufficient.

2. Offer value

LinkedIn users expect quality content when they see posts from someone they follow or subscribe to their updates. Don’t just post random links or share generic status updates; instead, provide useful information that will make them want to engage with your content and continue following your updates going forward.

3. Showcase your expertise

Use your profile as an opportunity to showcase your expertise in a particular topic or industry by writing blog posts (or getting guest posts on other blogs) that relate to your field of expertise and then share those links in your profile summary section as well as in the body of any public post that relates to your expertise (e.g., like this one). This will help build credibility for yourself as an expert and increase engagement from other professionals who value your knowledge base.

4. Create a Company Page

If you have a business, create a company page on LinkedIn and make it easy for customers to follow you there. This will allow them to see updates from your company and may even prompt them to interact with you through comments or likes.

5. Share Content

Share content from other sources that relates to your industry or interests. You can also share content from your own website or blog if it’s relevant – this will help build trust with potential clients as well as let them know about the resources available on your site.

6. Interact with Others

Engaging with other users on LinkedIn is a great way to increase engagement on the platform because it allows people who might not follow you yet see what kind of person you are and what kinds of things interest you so they can decide whether they want to follow you or not! Write a blog post about how you can help your audience. Then share it on LinkedIn and Facebook. Link to the blog post from your bio so people can easily find it.

