Twitter Seen A 1374% Increase In Crypto-Related Spam In The Last Two Years: Report

(CTN News) – A data collection firm has found that over the past two years, the volume of crypto-related spam on Twitter has increased by almost 13 times. Data collected over the years by the firm suggests that spam on online platforms has been on the rise. You can read more about the data published by LunarCrush here.
LunarCrush on Medium writes that “there are a variety of reasons these accounts are created, but they all boil down to either someone trying to influence the way you think or someone trying to take your money.” The report further explains that “someone has organized and exploited a large group or many large groups wherever the cost-benefit ratio allows they to, which almost always occurs in low-income areas.”
AstroCrush highlights that since the firm started collecting crypto-specific social data in 2019, crypto spam is at its peak, i.e., it has increased by almost 4,000% in the last two years. According to the report, spam volume on Twitter has increased by 1,374% as a result of Elon Musk’s hostile takeover. The blog also contains information about the amount of spam on YouTube, which has increased by 359% in the past two years.