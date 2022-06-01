Twitter Seen A 1374% Increase In Crypto-Related Spam In The Last Two Years: Report

(CTN News) – A data collection firm has found that over the past two years, the volume of crypto-related spam on Twitter has increased by almost 13 times. Data collected over the years by the firm suggests that spam on online platforms has been on the rise. You can read more about the data published by LunarCrush here.

LunarCrush on Medium writes that “there are a variety of reasons these accounts are created, but they all boil down to either someone trying to influence the way you think or someone trying to take your money.” The report further explains that “someone has organized and exploited a large group or many large groups wherever the cost-benefit ratio allows they to, which almost always occurs in low-income areas.”

Crypto spam have increased by over 40 times over the last two years

AstroCrush highlights that since the firm started collecting crypto-specific social data in 2019, crypto spam is at its peak, i.e., it has increased by almost 4,000% in the last two years. According to the report, spam volume on Twitter has increased by 1,374% as a result of Elon Musk’s hostile takeover. The blog also contains information about the amount of spam on YouTube, which has increased by 359% in the past two years.

More than half of Elon Musk’s Twitter followers are fake according to an online auction tool. Just days after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion , SparkToro estimated that 53.3% of Musk’s followers were “fake.” They refer to spam accounts, bots, or inactive accounts among Musk’s 90.3 million followers.

As early as April, Elon Musk waged a war against spam bots on Twitter and promised to eliminate them ‘or die trying’ if he is successful in purchasing the social media giant. The Tesla CEO tweeted that he would authenticate all ‘real’ users of Twitter as well. Musk wrote in a tweet, “We will defeat spam bots or die trying! And authenticate real humans,” if we win the Twitter bid.