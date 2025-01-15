Spain’s Golden Visa Program Comes to an End

A new analysis from Astons has shown that there has been a surge in search interest for the Golden Visas program in Spain following the recent announcement that the country’s program is coming to an end. However, Americans are already looking to Greece as their next destination for alternative residency.

Astons has analysed Google search trends data from the US* for various Golden Visa-related search terms to see how interest in those terms has changed over the past two months (October – December 2024).

The data reveals that US Google search interest for the term’ Residency by Investment’ has climbed by 24.9% over the past month.

It’s also clear that Americans are scrambling to secure Spanish residency after it was recently announced that Spain’s Golden Visa program will end. The final deadline for applications is 3rd April 2025.

Spain has long been a popular choice for US citizens looking to gain citizenship in another country, not least because of the obvious attractions of the Spanish lifestyle. With the application deadline approaching, search interest in the ‘Spain Golden Visa’ has increased by 21.6%.

Spain insists on a minimum investment of $528,415 to secure a Golden Visa, and the average application takes between three and six months to process.

While the newly imposed deadline has seen interest in Spanish Golden Visas grow, it’s clear that Americans are already looking for their next destination of choice – with Greece coming out on top.

Search interest for ‘Greece Golden Visa’ has increased by +50.4% in just two months, and there are plenty of reasons to choose Greece over Spain.

Greece’s Golden Visa requirements are much more affordable than Spain’s, with a minimum investment of just $264,208. Applications are often processed in as little as three months, after which residency can be granted for the whole family for five years. Once the five years are up, residents are allowed to renew.

Like Spain, you do not need to reside within the country and become a tax-paying resident to secure residency, and the Greek Golden Visa can be extended as long as you maintain your property investment.

Greece’s lifestyle benefits are envied around the world. Stunning weather with beautiful beaches and landscapes combine with a great education system, good policing, political stability, a liberal society, a strong economy and a property market with opportunities for investors.

Citizenship, residence permit, and real estate investment expert for Astons, Alena Lesina, commented:

“With Spain announcing the end to its Golden Visa, the clock is now ticking, and there’s been a surge in interest from US citizens who are looking for a Plan B destination in Europe, with this demand expected to remain until 3rd April when the Spanish Golden Visa scheme closes.

However, Americans are already diverting their attention to Greece, which is rapidly becoming Europe’s most in-demand Golden Visa destination.

Greece is one of the most welcoming Golden Visa nations, and its programme will undoubtedly benefit from increased interest after Spain closes its door. This makes it a particularly attractive place to invest early and ahead of the curve because as demand for Greek property increases, so will values, delivering great benefit to existing investors.”

Other Countries with Golden Visa

Spain is not the only EU country that has reconsidered or terminated its Visa Program. In recent years, several EU member states have introduced stricter regulations or abolished similar schemes due to concerns about money laundering, tax evasion, and rising property prices.

Portugal, which has one of the most popular Visa Programs in Europe, also announced significant changes to its scheme in 2024. The Portuguese government introduced measures to limit the program’s impact on the housing market, including restricting real estate investments to less-populated regions.

