Creative Economy Agency Drives Thailand’s Creative Industry Forward

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) has announced that Thailand’s music and content industries are steadily growing, keeping pace with worldwide trends in these sectors. Helping Thai artists and content creators succeed internationally.

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) is rolling out two flagship projects in 2025, building on successes from 2024.

The “Music Exchange” project is designed to give Thai artists opportunities to perform at global music festivals. It also aims to attract international promoters and event organizers to Thailand, creating valuable business opportunities for local talent and industries.

At the same time, the “Content Lab” initiative will connect Thai creators with potential investors both at home and abroad, enabling them to turn their ideas into market-ready productions. This program also emphasizes skill development for professionals in film, series, and animation, ensuring their work meets global standards and appeals to key markets.

These projects are expected to increase employment and strengthen Thailand’s economy while solidifying the country’s reputation in the global creative sector.

Dr. Chakrit Pichyangkul, Creative Economy Agency’s Executive Director, said, “The music, film, series, and animation industries are thriving globally, especially in this era of digital streaming, which makes entertainment more accessible than ever. The return of live events like concerts, festivals, and cinema screenings after COVID has also boosted growth. In Thailand, these industries are expanding alongside global trends.

The music industry here is valued at 3-5 billion baht, while film, series, and animation generate about 18 billion baht. Interest in Thai content is rising among audiences and investors both locally and internationally.

Recent successes like the film How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (known in Thailand as Lahn Mah), which was shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, highlight the growing global appeal of Thai creators.”

Financial support and ongoing investment are crucial for advancing Thailand’s creative industries. This approach allows artists and creators to develop world-class content and consistently gain global recognition.

Countries such as South Korea, Japan, the U.S., and the U.K. have dedicated agencies supporting their creative industries, driving employment, foreign investment, and economic growth. Inspired by these models, CEA has implemented the “Flagship Industries Project” strategy within the Creative Content & Music sector, focusing on film, series, animation, and music as key revenue generators.

Through the Music Exchange program, CEA is actively promoting Thai talent internationally with two main objectives:

PUSH : Helping Thai artists perform at global music festivals and build international fan bases. Participating artists include 4EVE, Alec Orachi, WIM, and Polycat.

: Helping Thai artists perform at global music festivals and build international fan bases. Participating artists include 4EVE, Alec Orachi, WIM, and Polycat. PULL: Inviting international festival organizers to Thailand to discover Thai talent and explore business opportunities through networking events and live showcases.

The program prioritizes strengthening Thailand’s creative music industry by boosting its economic value and international visibility. It also focuses on enhancing artist skills, protecting music intellectual property, and creating a sustainable business ecosystem.

In 2024, the Music Exchange project supported over 70 performances by Thai artists and connected with 78 music industry professionals from Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S. These efforts generated more than 300 business leads, with performances reaching millions globally.

For the content industry, CEA’s Content Lab initiative supports Thai creators in developing and showcasing their ideas. Through structured training programs, the initiative equips participants with essential skills and funds select projects, allowing creators to pitch their concepts to studios and investors.

A highlight of the program is Thailand’s first Content Project Market, where creators present their work to potential backers. In 2024 alone, the initiative trained over 288 creators and helped move projects like the film Happy Monday(s) (Sawasdee Wan Jan(s)) into production. Produced by Neramitnung Film, it was released in February 2024.

These efforts ensure Thai creators are ready to compete internationally while strengthening the local industry.

Looking ahead to 2025, CEA plans to expand these initiatives. Music Exchange aims to support over 100 artists and bands, helping them perform at major global festivals and connecting them with international record labels. This will further establish Thai music as a global force.

Meanwhile, Content Lab will update its training curriculum to meet the changing preferences of worldwide audiences. It plans to develop at least 170 mid-career professionals, preparing them to succeed in the global market. The program also aims to build a long-term foundation for Thailand’s content industry, ensuring it remains innovative and profitable.

Both initiatives play a vital role in helping Thai creators compete internationally and fostering a strong, sustainable creative industry.

The Content Lab enters its third year in 2025, continuing to develop projects for film and series creators. Several incubation programs are gearing up to accept new applicants, offering opportunities for emerging and experienced creators to enhance their skills and advance their projects.

The Music Exchange project, now in its second year, is finalizing preparations for its next phase, with updates to be announced soon. Those interested can follow news on the CEA website (www.cea.or.th) or its official Facebook page.

About the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization)

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA) is dedicated to promoting creativity as a driver of economic growth. It works to strengthen various creative industries and encourages businesses to apply innovative thinking to boost the value of their products and services. By doing so, CEA aims to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Related News: