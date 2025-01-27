NExT Exam 2025 for MBBS: Registration, Eligibility, Syllabus, and Key Updates

The NExt Exam 2025 for MBBS is an upcoming evaluation designed to assess the skills of medical graduates and establish their qualifications for practising medicine. The National Exit Test (NExT) is expected to occur in August 2025. As a result, potential candidates should understand the registration process and other relevant information related to the NExT 2025 exam detailed in this article before attempting the exam.

The National Exit Test (NExT) evaluates the competency of medical graduates in India, playing a crucial role in their shift to postgraduate education and practice. Its purpose is to standardize the assessment process, ensuring that all candidates achieve the necessary standards of knowledge and skill in medicine.

The National Exit Test (NExT) is a standardized examination designed to enable MBBS graduates to obtain a license for medical practice in India. Every medical graduate must take the examination, regardless of whether their foundational medical education was acquired in India or abroad.

In India, MBBS students must pass the NExT examination to obtain a medical license. This exam, which has two phases, evaluates candidates’ theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The NExT examination will replace the existing National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate roles (NEET PG) and the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). These tests are essential for national and international medical graduates registering for medical practice in India.

Recent Developments in NExT Exam 2025

According to the latest updates from NExT Exam 2025, the first NExT examination for MBBS students is set for August 2025. Students will take this exam from the 2020 MBBS cohort.

The official date for the NExT PG 2025 examination has not yet been announced. The National Medical Commission (NMC) plans to publish the official examination brochure soon, including important dates and relevant details about the exam.

Highlights of the NExT PG 2025 Examination

The National Exit Test, known as NExT, will be the standardized evaluation for international medical graduates and a qualifying exam for final-year MBBS students. This test helps secure the licensure required to practice medicine in India. Here are the key features of the examination.

NExT PG 2025 Exam Highlights Particulars Details Exam name National Exit Test (NExT ) Conducting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Most Likely) Exam Level Postgraduate exam at the National level Objective Medical License and admission to postgraduate courses Session commencement 2024-25 Eligible candidates Final year MBBS students, Foreign Medical Graduates Exam mode Online NExT paper pattern Step 1 & Step 2 Question Type Multiple Choice Questions, Long Answer Questions, Short Answer Questions

Dates for the NExT Exam 2025

Currently, the National Medical Commission has not formally updated the schedule for the NExT 2025 examination. The Step 1 of the NExT 2025 PG examination is expected to be held in August 2025, while the Step 2 examination is anticipated for February 2026.

Earlier reports indicated that the National Exit Test was initially scheduled for administration to the 2019 MBBS graduates but was subsequently postponed. According to the most recent updates from NExT, the NMC NExT test scheduled for 2025 will be relevant for MBBS students from the 2020 cohort.

The process for the NExT Exam 2025 on the MBBS curriculum.

The NExT Exam 2025 is the pivotal assessment for MBBS students seeking admission into postgraduate medical programs. The NExT PG examination procedure will be administered biannually on a national scale.

The exam will feature multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer questions, all administered online. Students in their third and final years of the MBBS program are eligible to sit for the NExT Step 1 examination, which includes a theoretical assessment across six subject papers.

To qualify for the NExT Step 2 examination, candidates must have completed a 12-month internship program. The scores from Step 2 will be considered in formulating a merit list for admission to specialized postgraduate courses.

NExT Examination Framework 2025

The NExT PG 2025 examination for MBBS will be conducted in a bifurcated manner. The initial step consists of a theoretical examination, whereas the subsequent step entails a practical assessment. Individuals who meet the criteria for Step 1 will gain eligibility for an internship and may submit their applications for the Step 2 practical examination. The specifics of the NExT Exam pattern for 2025 are outlined as follows:

NExT Step One

The upcoming assessment will take place on a digital platform and will feature a total of 540 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). This exam will include 6 papers covering topics from both the third-year and final MBBS curriculum.

NExT Step Two

This assessment will take place in real time, focusing on practical and clinical evaluations alongside oral exams. The NExT Step-2 exam will cover seven subjects and feature clinical case-based assessments using simulated scenarios to evaluate practical and clinical skills.

Question Pattern for NExT Exam 2025

The NExT Exam 2025 Question Pattern for Step 1 is divided into six theoretical subjects organised into three parts. Each section includes two components valued at 120 marks and 60 marks, respectively. The full NExT 2025 Question Pattern can be found in the table below.

NExT 2025 Question Pattern Parts Subjects No. of questions Marks Part -1 Medicine & allied subjects 120 180 minutes Pediatrics 60 90 minutes Part -2 Surgery & Allied 120 180 minutes ENT 60 90 minutes Part-3 Obstetrics & Gynecology 120 180 minutes Ophthalmology 60 90 minutes Total 540

Eligibility Criteria for the NExT Examination

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria established for the NExT Exam to participate in the examination. The National Exit Test shall be accessible exclusively to those who meet the stipulated criteria:

All undergraduate medical students who have successfully obtained an MBBS degree from NMC-accredited medical institutions achieve a minimum of 50% marks.

Medical graduates from abroad who have received approval from the NMC to pursue a license for practice as registered medical practitioners in India.

Any other person possessing a medical degree for purposes that may be specified and acknowledged by the NMC.

Candidates must successfully pass the NExT Step 1 exam and then complete a 12-month internship to be eligible for the NExT Exam 2025 Step 2

The syllabus for the NMC NExT examination.

The syllabus for the NMC NExT examination encompasses six distinct subjects. The draft syllabus includes both theoretical and practical subjects within the framework of the National Exit Exam syllabus. The subsequent enumeration delineates the topics addressed in the NExT Step 1 theoretical assessment:

Medical sciences and related disciplines

Pediatrics, surgical disciplines, and related fields

Otorhinolaryngology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ophthalmology

NExT Examination Application Document

The NMC is expected to release the application form for the NExT 2025 exam on their official website. However, they have not yet provided any details about the application submission process for NExT Exam 2025.

The registration and application process is expected to begin in the last week of November 2024. Interested candidates must register on the official website and submit the NExT Exam 2025 application form online.

The application procedure will include registration, completing the application form, uploading photographs, and remitting fees.

Criteria for NExT Qualification

Candidates must reach the minimum cutoff score required for NExT Exam 2025 postgraduate programs. To qualify for the NExT Step 1 exam, test-takers need to achieve at least 50% of the maximum raw score. Specifically, this means scoring 50 out of 100 points across all six papers, indicating they must earn half the total available points in each exam section.

Objectives for the NExT Exam 2025

The NExT Exam 2025 is designed to evaluate the candidates’ understanding and competencies in various domains:

The examination will cover an extensive range of medical disciplines and assess the candidate’s holistic understanding of medical principles.

The examination evaluates the candidate’s comprehension of theoretical constructs through meticulously formulated inquiries that necessitate a profound grasp of medical concepts, guidelines, and principles.

The Clinical Skill Assessment encompasses various elements designed to appraise candidates’ clinical competencies in applying medical knowledge within practical contexts, their clinical decision-making abilities and the essential practical and communicative skills required for modern medical practice.

In summary

With the impending arrival of the NExT Exam 2025, we stand at a pivotal juncture in medical education, heralding a more cohesive and uniform framework for both domestic and international medical graduates.

This crucial examination will significantly influence future physicians’ trajectories while guaranteeing that they possess the essential knowledge, clinical competencies, and critical thinking skills required to thrive in the dynamic landscape of medicine.

As individuals prepare to undertake the NExT Exam 2025, it is imperative to thoroughly prepare, remain informed about official communications, and confirm that all eligibility requirements are satisfied.

The path to attaining licensure as a medical professional in India is set to become increasingly demanding, yet it also holds the potential for a deeply rewarding and enriching experience. Embark on this journey with assurance—your path in the field of medicine commences with NExT!