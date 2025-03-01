Police Take Down a Chinese Scam Network in Bandu Chiang Rai

On Friday, police officers from the Anti-Corruption Division, in coordination with Immigration police, raided a house located in Ban Du, Chiang Rai. Leading to the arrest of a Chinese criminal network involved in a “Hybrid Scam” scheme, tricking victims into investing in digital currencies.

The suspects, all Chinese nationals, created fake social media accounts posing as individuals with attractive profiles. They targeted random victims, built relationships through chat platforms, and eventually persuaded them to transfer money for cryptocurrency investments via digital wallets overseas.

Most victims were from the United States and Canada, with communication carried out through chat services using GPT technology and AI applications.

Additionally, a Thai national, identified as Ms. Ornthai (surname withheld), 21, was arrested. She is the wife of Mr. Chao Taiching (Suspect 1) and resides in Pa Daet Subdistrict, Mae Suai District, Chiang Rai Province. Police seized 14 computers, 81 mobile phones, and various internet connection devices during the operation.

The initial charges were filed under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 and the Foreign Employment Management Act B.E. 2535. The suspects were handed over to the Chiang Rai Provincial Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police Identify the nine Chinese suspects:

Mr. Chao Taiching, 32, lacked a valid passport but had a photo of one on his phone. Immigration records showed no match with his details. He entered Thailand from Laos through an illegal border crossing in Chiang Saen District. Mr. Du Xing, 29, did not possess a passport or any digital copy of one. His identity remains unknown. He also entered Thailand from Laos via an unauthorized route in Chiang Saen District. Mr. Yi Xiu, 30, had no passport or digital copy. His identity is also unconfirmed. He entered Thailand from Laos through a similar illegal crossing in Chiang Saen District. Mr. Duan Guang Shun, 21, held a valid passport with a student visa expiring on August 20, 2025. He entered Thailand by plane from Laos on February 12, 2025. Mr. Li Jiawei, 22, had a valid passport with a student visa expiring on August 20, 2025. He arrived in Thailand by air from Laos on February 12, 2025. Mr. Yang Lianwei, 24, carried a valid passport with a student visa expiring on August 20, 2025. He flew into Thailand from China on February 7, 2025. Mr. Cheng Yue, 20, lacked a valid passport but had a digital photo of one on his phone. His details did not match any immigration records. He entered Thailand from Laos through an illegal crossing in Chiang Saen District. Mr. Zhang Kaihang, 32, had no valid passport but possessed a digital photo on his phone. Immigration records showed no match. He entered Thailand from Laos through an unauthorized route in Chiang Saen District. Mr. Huang Rangxin, 26, lacked a valid passport but had a digital photo stored on his phone. Immigration checks found no matching records. He entered Thailand from Laos through a similar illegal route in Chiang Saen District.

