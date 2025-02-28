Thailand Proposes 240 Million Baht Budget for Songkran 2025

The Tourism and Sports Ministry recommends a 240-million-baht budget to the cabinet for the Songkran celebrations in April. The ministry aims to generate 40-50 billion baht in revenue by accounting for a 10-20% increase in visitors from 1.5 million last year.

The 300-baht tourism tax is also scheduled to be collected by the ministry during the peak season in the final quarter.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated that the tourism industry should not have a sluggish season, as yearly festivals and events are held.

The “Thailand Summer Festival” was announced by the government on Wednesday. The festival will comprise festivals and events that take place from March to September and generate consistent revenue throughout the period.

Last year, approximately 1.5 million tourists visited Thailand during the Songkran festival, according to Mr. Sorawong.

The ministry aims to generate 40-50 billion baht during the holiday season by increasing the number of visitors by 10- 20% this year.

The government will hold the Maha Songkran World Water Festival in Bangkok between April 11 and 15. Next week, the cabinet will evaluate a budget of 240 million baht allocated for this endeavour.

Songkran Celebrations to Span 17 Provinces and UNESCO Recognition

The Culture Ministry will also organise Songkran celebrations in 17 additional provinces throughout the country, leveraging the festival’s status as a UNESCO intangible heritage.

He stated that the government’s annual objective is to attract 39 million foreign visitors and generate 3.5 trillion baht in revenue.

The seven-month celebration encompasses various events, including the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, the International Kite Festival in Pattaya, the FIVB River Pride of Bangkok 2025, music festivals, sports, cuisine, and creative events.

Mr. Sorawong participated in the National Tourism Policy Committee meeting earlier this week, during which the committee deliberated on implementing the online TM6 immigration system in May.

He stated that the government intends to implement the 300-baht tourism tax in the fourth quarter, and this online system will be seamlessly incorporated.

Mr. Sorawong stated that the same tax rate should be applied to all modes of transportation, including air, land, and sea. However, it may permit land and sea travellers to make multiple entries with a single payment.

He stated that the initiative should not adversely affect tourism sentiment, and numerous ambassadors expressed their approval of it because it provides insurance coverage for tourists.

The ministry would also request a central budget of 3.5 billion baht from the cabinet to operate the co-payment domestic tourism program. From May to September, this program will subsidise 50% of the travel expenditures of 1 million local tourists, including those at hotels and restaurants.

The program may encompass direct bookings from hotels and online travel agents.