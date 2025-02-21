Fire Destroys Wooden Home in Rob Wiang District of Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

At around 9:00 a.m. on February 20, 2025, a fire broke out at a wooden house in the San Khong Luang community, Moo 14, Rob Wiang sub-district

On Thursday, at approximately 9 am Firefighters from Chiang Rai Municipality were called to a fire at a home in Rob Wiang sub-district, Mueang Chiang Rai. They quickly dispatched fire trucks to the scene along with rescue teams from Siam Chiang Rai Foundation.

Upon arrival, they found the burning house was a single-storey wooden structure owned by Mr Boonsri Yawichai, 88 years old. Fortunately, the homeowner was not inside when the fire started.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, taking about 30 minutes to bring the situation under control.

Initial investigations revealed that earlier in the day, Mr Boonsri had been outside enjoying a coffee when he heard an explosion, followed by the fire breaking out. However, after the fire was put out, authorities found the gas cylinder intact, ruling out an explosion as the cause.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Further investigations will be conducted, with forensic experts set to examine the site to identify the cause and provide an accurate assessment of the damages.

Geoff Thomas
