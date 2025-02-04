Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum to Open in Hong Kong July 2025

The Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum will open in July 2025 at K11 Art & Cultural Centre (6F, Kunsthalle), K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui. The grand opening will feature several international celebrities, marking a historic celebration of the football legend’s illustrious career.

This cutting-edge museum honours Cristiano Ronaldo’s career and the power of ambition, passion, perseverance, and hard work, inspiring fans and visitors alike.

The Cristiano Ronaldo Museum provides an immersive experience that inspires greatness with cutting-edge interactive exhibits, rare memorabilia, and motivational storytelling.

The Cristiano Ronaldo Museum is intended to be a place where visitors can commemorate the achievements of a global icon and reflect on their own goals. The museum’s motivational content and inspiring quotes encourage visitors to reach their full potential.

The museum will be the first of its kind in Asia. Its goal is to attract over 12 million visitors to Hong Kong and boost the city’s profile as a global tourist destination.

This initiative provides a unique opportunity for Hong Kong to unite and spread joy throughout the city. The CR7 LIFE Museum will inspire collaborations among Hong Kong’s hospitality industry, food and beverage outlets, retail businesses, tourism agencies, and the MTR.

Cristiano Ronaldo Museum Tickets

These synergies are expected to spark a collective movement, “HONG KONG UNITED,” encouraging all sectors to embrace and welcome tourists worldwide. This organic connection aims to have a positive ripple effect on the entire city.

Tickets for the museum will go on sale on February 5, 2025, which coincides with Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday. Fans worldwide will be able to participate in this historic opening. Early bird ticket buyers will unlock exclusive benefits at merchandise stores, offering unique opportunities to enhance their CR7® LIFE Museum experience.

On February 5, a grand celebration will occur at the K11 MUSEA promenade to honour Cristiano Ronaldo, a global icon whose impact transcends the football world. Attendees can expect extraordinary surprises as part of this one-of-a-kind event, reflecting this legendary figure’s unparalleled legacy and making the occasion truly unforgettable.

In addition to the museum, two flagship merchandise stores will open in Tsim Sha Tsui and Hong Kong Island between March and April 2025. Spanning over 3,000 square feet each, these stores will be the first in the world to offer exclusive Cristiano Ronaldo signed merchandise and memorabilia.

The opening of the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum at K11 MUSEA promises to be a landmark event in Hong Kong’s cultural landscape, offering an unparalleled experience for fans and visitors alike.

About Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon whose influence extends beyond the football field. Known not only for his unparalleled skills and record-breaking achievements in the sport but also for his leadership, entrepreneurial ventures, and impactful philanthropic efforts, Ronaldo embodies excellence and inspires millions worldwide.

About K11

K11 is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Dr Adrian Cheng. The company’s unique and original business model, “Cultural Commerce”, blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life.

With its headquarters in Hong Kong, the Group has expanded its reach and influence, achieving a significant presence across Greater China.

Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and inspire the new generations.

In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, and K11 Art and Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residences.

Looking ahead to the future, upon completion, K11 is expected to attain a footprint of 38 projects with an approximate GFA of 3 million square meters in 12 cities across Greater China. It will continue setting new standards in “Cultural Commerce.”

