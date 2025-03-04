Aga Khan University Holds Student-Led Model-World Health Organization (M-WHO) Assembly

The Aga Khan University (AKU) recently held its first student-led Model-World Health Organization (M-WHO) assembly. The two-day event, organized by the Office of the Associate Dean for Graduate Studies with support from the WHO, was spearheaded by AKU’s Graduate Education Student Society (AGESS).

It brought together students from different fields to discuss and debate some of the world’s most urgent health challenges.

Aga Khan University’s strong collaboration with the WHO added depth to the event, offering participants valuable insights into global health governance. Discussions focused on key issues such as Universal Health Coverage, Pandemic Preparedness, Climate and Health, and Gender Equity in Health.

Students worked in committees to develop strategies and draft resolutions addressing these global challenges, examining how policies could improve population health worldwide.

Throughout the event, participants took part in informal negotiations, lobbying, and forming alliances. After these discussions, committees crafted resolutions tailored to their assigned topics. The final stage saw participants work towards consensus and vote on the proposed resolutions after exchanging diverse perspectives.

Dr. Luo Dapeng, WHO’s Country Representative for Pakistan and the event’s Chief Guest, stressed the value of collaboration in addressing global health issues. “Health connects us all, beyond borders. Events like this showcase how young minds can offer fresh, innovative solutions.”

Dr. Adil Haider, Dean of Aga Khan University’s Medical College, emphasized the practical benefits for students. “By discussing issues, sharing ideas, understanding other nations’ perspectives, and drafting resolutions, students get a glimpse of how governments operate. Building skills like negotiation, teamwork, diplomacy, and conflict resolution helps prepare them to lead and create meaningful change.”

Professor Shahid Shamim, Associate Dean for Graduate Studies, called the event a unique learning opportunity where students from diverse fields could work together in a supportive environment. He noted the event’s success and shared plans to expand it in the future to include students from other institutions.

Awards were presented for best delegates and position papers, recognizing exceptional performances during the event.

