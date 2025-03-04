Macau City Presents “House of Dancing Water” Where Dance Legends Come Alive

Macau City of dream is Where Water Dances, Legends Come Alive, this captivating theme sets the stage for the return of the iconic “House of Dancing Water.” This one-of-a-kind aquatic show features breathtaking aerial acrobatics, a gripping narrative, and state-of-the-art technology, all housed in its stunning theatre.

The Macau City of Dreams’ “House of Dancing Water” is back with a fresh, dazzling update, ready to captivate audiences and redefine global standards in aquatic entertainment. During a press conference today, City of Dreams Macau announced that the show will officially relaunch in May 2025.

The announcement was made by Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, alongside Mr. Giuliano Peparini, Artistic Director of Peparini Studios. The event took place at the Morpheus, a stunning venue designed by Zaha Hadid.

The press conference was attended by notable guests, including Mr. Patrick Ho, Head of the Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao S.A.R.; Ms. Jennifer SiTou, Head of Tourism Product and Events of the Macao Government Tourism Office; and Mr. Xu Dong Jie, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao. Together, they celebrated the highly anticipated return of this landmark production.

Macao tourism experience

Guests participated in an immersive activation event, highlighting the excitement for the upcoming relaunch. Members of the “House of Dancing Water” cast joined in, dressed in full costume, to perform a vibrant parade curated by Mr. Peparini. This preview set the tone for the official premiere in May.

Media representatives were also treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the theatre, offering a glimpse into the artistry and technical brilliance that bring this production to life.

During the event, Mr. Lawrence Ho reaffirmed Melco’s commitment to delivering unique cultural and tourism experiences. He emphasized that “House of Dancing Water” embodies this vision, enhancing the offerings at City of Dreams Macau while setting a new benchmark for leisure and entertainment.

He expressed confidence that the show will continue to position Macau as a leading destination for live performances, drawing visitors from around the globe and supporting the government’s efforts to establish Macau as the “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”

House of Dancing Water

First introduced in 2010, “House of Dancing Water” is the brainchild of Mr. Ho and represents a significant investment of over 2 billion RMB. With nearly 4,000 performances under its belt, the production has attracted audiences from across the world and garnered widespread acclaim.

The show combines innovative theatrical techniques, stunning visuals, and a heartfelt romantic storyline. It connects with viewers of all ages and backgrounds, creating a powerful emotional impact.

The 270-degree theatre-in-the-round venue features advanced stage technology, water systems, hydraulic lifts, precision lighting, lasers, and sophisticated projections, offering an unmatched sensory experience. This production continues to push the boundaries of what an aquatic show can achieve.

The reimagined “House of Dancing Water” is directed by Mr. Giuliano Peparini and produced by Our Legacy Creations. While preserving the original magic, the show has been updated with a contemporary narrative and enriched visual effects. Audiences can expect a deeply immersive experience, as cast members interact directly with attendees before the performance begins, creating a personal and memorable connection.

The updated production will showcase an extraordinary blend of acrobatics, choreography, and daring water stunts, brought to life by nearly 300 performers, crew members, and technical experts from over 30 countries. The theatre itself has been specially designed to host performances that are unlike anything seen elsewhere.

The return of “House of Dancing Water” will not only elevate the City of Dreams’ reputation for world-class entertainment but also support the growth of arts and culture in Macau. The premiere is set for May 2025, with tickets available starting March 10, 2025. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience!

