Aga Khan University Clinical Manual Aims to Prevent Nearly 280,000 Deaths Annually

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare in Pakistan, Aga Khan University (AKU) has unveiled the AKU Clinical Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines, designed to potentially improve healthcare outcomes for 21 million people in Pakistan. Endorsed by the US GRADE system, this pioneering resource offers evidence-based recommendations and has potential to prevent 280,000 deaths annually.

The unveiling took place at a ceremonial launch on January 8, 2024, presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at AKU’s campus in Karachi.

The AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines sets a new standard for healthcare excellence nationwide by providing uniform, evidence-based clinical guidelines for 140 of the most common and significant diseases in Pakistan. Developed meticulously over the period of four years, the Manual integrates global best practices with local contexts, addressing a critical gap in Pakistan’s healthcare system. This Manual is poised to be a cornerstone in the standardization of clinical care across the country.

Clinical Manual Aims

Dr. Adil Haider, Dean of AKU’s Medical College and Editor-in-Chief of the Manual, expressed the manual’s transformative vision, stating, “This manual is more than a guide; it is a movement to transform healthcare in Pakistan. With nearly 140 guidelines addressing 80% of conditions seen in healthcare institutions in the country, this initiative is a giant leap toward ensuring every patient receives high-quality care.”

Developed by AKU’s Centre for Clinical Best Practices (CCBP) in collaboration with governmental partners, the U.S. GRADE Network, leading healthcare institutions, and medical societies, the manual has benefited from the expertise of 25 members of the national advisory board and 19 members from AKU’s advisory board. Key stakeholders include the Federal and Provincial Ministries of Health, Pakistan Armed Forces, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

Dr Samar Fatima, Associate Director of CCMP, emphasized the manual’s transformative potential for healthcare providers, stating, “The manual’s clear and evidence-based guidelines can ensure uniformity in treatment across the nation, empowering physicians to provide optimal and cost-effective care. It can play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of equitable healthcare access and high-quality patient care in Pakistan.”

Integrated healthcare system

To ensure nationwide accessibility, it is available for free as an app and on the AKU website to all institutions, public or private. The printed version, published by a local publisher, is available for a small fee.

As the first GRADE Center in South Asia, AKU reaffirms its leadership in evidence-based medical practices with this pivotal launch. The AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines represents a crucial step forward in improving patient outcomes and elevating the quality of healthcare throughout Pakistan.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, stated, “At AKU, we believe that healthcare is a collective responsibility. The roundtable represented a significant step towards building a stronger, more integrated healthcare system in Pakistan. By uniting key players from both the public and private sectors, we aim to shape a unified and forward-thinking vision for the country’s healthcare delivery.”

Available on Aga Khan University Website: guidelines.aku.edu

Available as an App: Google App store

