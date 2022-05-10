Powerball Winning Numbers for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – $165 Million jackpot

A $165 million jackpot is expected to be won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. It is worth noting that this Powerball jackpot prize is still just a fraction of the $1.6 billion jackpot that was won in January or the $435 million jackpot that was won in Indiana in February. In any case, it’s a good chunk of change.

Approximately $101 million is expected to be the lump-sum cash payout for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

When is the Powerball drawing taking place? The winning numbers are drawn at 9:59 p.m. Central time.

The winning numbers for Wednesday are 29-31-46-56-62. The Powerball number is 8 and the multiplier is 2.

It is more likely that you will hit the jackpot if you allow the computer to choose your numbers for you. It goes without saying that the Multi-State Lottery Association, which manages the Powerball game, says that computers are the ones that select approximately 75 percent of the winning numbers.

There are almost 8,000 Illinois retailers that sell tickets for the Illinois Lottery. Illinois residents can also buy their tickets online at illinoislottery.com, or download the free Illinois Lottery app to their phones. It is estimated that the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, according to Illinois Lottery statistics.

Wednesdays and Saturdays are drawing days. There are 44 states in the United States that play Powerball as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S Virgin Islands.

A player selects five numbers from 1 to 69, and a sixth red Powerball number from 1 to 26. Quick Pick tickets have random numbers selected for them. The jackpot is won when a ticket matches all five numbers plus the Powerball. There are different payout levels.

You have the option to collect the full prize amount over 30 installments over 29 years, or you can collect a partial prize amount. Lottery winnings are subject to 25 percent federal tax.

Regardless of where the winner lives, winning tickets must be redeemed in the state where they were purchased.