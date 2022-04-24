Powerball Drawing Results for April 23, 2022: No winner for April 23, Jackpot Rises to $409 million

Did you wake up a millionaire after winning the Powerball lottery?

As of Saturday, April 23, the latest lottery numbers have dropped for a $400 million jackpot expected to be won, along with a $240.8 million cash option.

Powerball winning numbers

On Saturday night’s drawing, the winning numbers were 10, 39, 47, 49, and 56, and the winning Powerball number was 8. There was a 3X Power Play.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 23, 2022: Jackpot $400 Million

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

The Powerball jackpot was not won by a single ticket matching all six numbers, but two tickets were bought that matched five of the numbers except for the Powerball worth a total of one million dollars. Arizona and Florida were proud holders of the winning tickets.

It is 2, 30, 39, 54, 63 on the Double Play and 17 on the Powerball for this week.

It is worth noting that no tickets matched all six numbers, and no tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, which was worth a whopping $500,000.

What is the next Powerball drawing date?

According to powerball.com, the estimated Powerball jackpot on Monday, April 25 surpassed $409 million with a cash option of $245.1 million, according to powerball.com.

It has been decided that drawings will take place at approximately 10:59 p.m. eastern time every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

The following are the instructions on how to play Powerball:

Powerball’s last jackpot winner

The Connecticut lottery ticket that matched all six numbers for the Feb. 14 drawing, worth $185,3 million, is the only one to match all six numbers.

The jackpot has been hit one other time this year, when two winning tickets worth the sum of $632.6 million were sold for the drawing held on Jan. 5, 2022. Apparently, one of the tickets was purchased in California, while the other was purchased in Wisconsin.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

According to powerball.com, here is a list of the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time: