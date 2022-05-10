Penguins Rout Rangers Again, Take 3-1 Series Lead

The Penguins rarely have a problem scoring goals. Sidney Crosby will likely continue wearing the franchise crest until his contract expires.
The Penguins are putting plenty of pucks in the net during their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers.
Throughout the first three games of the series, their offensive success was unexpected only because of where they found their targets. Almost all of their goals have come while their bodies are within the Rangers’ crease.
Goals like those are equally important. A franchise that has won multiple scoring titles may not always be synonymous with them.
Must Read: Kentucky Derby 2022: Sports’ Greatest Two Minutes Explained
Mike Sullivan, Penguins coach, said offense must be generated in different ways in order to win games. “It cannot rely solely on the rush. The power play cannot be the only strategy. Your game has to be grindy.”
Having the ability to create offense in different ways is crucial, I believe.”
Game 4 was won by the Penguins, 7-2, at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night. A 3-1 series lead is now in the Penguins’ hands.
Madison Square Garden will host Game 5 on Wednesday.
Igor Shesterkin, who famously waved goodbye to the Penguins after a 3-0 win at Madison Square Garden on April 7, was pulled as a goaltender for the second consecutive game.
When Alexis Lafrieniere scored his first career postseason goal 2 minutes, 6 seconds into regulation, the Rangers took the game’s first lead.
However, the Penguins nearly dominated the play after that.
A power-play goal by the Penguins’ scuttling top unit tied the score at 11:17 in the first period. Crosby blasted a rebound across the goal line from the right of the crease before Shesterkin retracted his left skate in time to pull it out. Crosby’s second postseason goal was confirmed after a lengthy video review by referee Kelly Sutherland.
Defenseman Mike Matheson’s first goal in the second period gave the Penguins their first lead of the game at 3:14. Jake Guentzel scored a tap-in goal, his team-leading fifth of the postseason, just 24 seconds later to extend the lead to two.
Must Read: Adreian Payne, Former Michigan State Basketball Star, Shot & Killed At 31
Penguins reserve defenseman Mark Friedman scored his first career playoff goal at 11:22 of the second period. From the Rangers’ right corner, Penguins forward Teddy Blueger slid a pass to Friedman in the high slot, who fired a wrister that was deflected by Rangers forward Vatrano, causing Shesterkin to miss the shot.
At 14:04, Matheson deflected a pass attempt from Rangers defenseman Adam Fox into the Penguins’ cage, bringing the Rangers to within two.
Penguins forward Danton Heinen scored his second goal of the postseason at the 18:53 mark. Forward Jeff Carter then scored his third goal at 19:28. And forward Evgeni Malkin completed the scoring with his second goal at 12:22 of the third period.
Louis Domingue, who was regularly besotted with howls of “LLLLOOOOUUUUU…” throughout the evening, made 22 saves on 24 shots in the win.