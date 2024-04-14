Iran Launches Over 300 Drones and Missiles at Israel

(CTN News) – Over 300 drones and missiles have been launched at Israel by Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, the vast majority of which have been intercepted.

According to Iran, the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria was in response to an Israeli raid on the consulate on April 1, and the matter can now be considered to be “concluded ”.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers continued to attack Palestinians and their homes, killing at least 19 Palestinians in the process.

In comparison, 19 Palestinians were wounded in at least six major Israeli attacks in Gaza. In comparison, at least 19 Palestinians were wounded in attacks on Palestinians and their homes in the occupied Gaza Strip.

It is estimated that 33,686 Palestinians have been killed and 76,309 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. Israel’s death toll from Hamas’s attack on October 7 stands at 1,139. Dozens of people are still held captive as a result of the attack.

Settler violence across the occupied West Bank

Several settler attacks have occurred in the past two days in the West Bank, causing tensions to rise in the area. Here is a summary of what has taken place:

The death of a 25-year-old Palestinian in al-Mughayyir northeast of Ramallah on Friday is the result of a mass settler attack triggered by the disappearance of a 14-year-old Israeli who was later found dead on the spot.

It has been confirmed that a second Palestinian, aged 17, has been killed in Beitin on Saturday.

There have been attacks against several Palestinian towns and villages, including Beitin, al-Mughayyir, Sinjel, Turmus Ayya, Abu Falah, Duma, al-Sawiyeh, and Huwara.

Israeli settlers shot at Palestinians, threw rocks and set their homes on fire, according to local sources.

In the northern Jordan Valley village of Ein AlHilweh and Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron Hills, attacks occurred in Beit Furik and Qusra, close to Nablus to the north of the West Bank.

The UN says settlers have killed at least eight Palestinians since the Gaza war started, and the West Bank has seen an unprecedented wave of settler violence.

Israeli soldiers are often present when settler attacks happen.

US won’t support Iran counterattack: Biden.

In a phone call yesterday, the US president informed the Israeli prime minister that the US would not support any Israeli counterattack against Iran, according to a senior official of the White House quoted by Axios.

As a result of the joint defensive actions taken by Israel, the US, and other countries in the region, according to the White House official, Israel, the US, and other countries in the region were able to repel the Iranian attack.

“You got a win. Take it,” the US president told Netanyahu.

According to the official, when Biden told Netanyahu the US wouldn’t participate in offensive operations against Iran, Netanyahu said he understood.