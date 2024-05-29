Judge Allows Trump Co-Defendant to Seek 2020 Ballots in Georgia Case

(CTN News) – A Fulton County court will let a Donald Trump co-defendant in the Georgia election subversion case continue his attempt to acquire thousands of 2020 votes to refute voting fraud accusations.

Harrison Floyd, who organized Black Voices for Trump in 2020, claimed during a hearing Tuesday that he should not have been prosecuted in the racketeering case because his fears about voter fraud and election outcomes were valid.

In Georgia, Trump lost to President Joe Biden by over 12,000 votes.

Floyd’s attorneys are attempting to obtain more than 500,000 ballots from Fulton County, alleging they will reveal “evidence” that thousands of votes were unfairly deleted from the final vote tally.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee requested Floyd’s attorneys on Tuesday to share additional information with the court in the coming weeks, including the scope of the expert examination of the 2020 ballots they seek.

McAfee also stated that he intends to hold another hearing within two months to consider the next steps in Floyd’s attempt to obtain the votes.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, discovered no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election despite monitoring three distinct ballot counts, evaluating numerous other processes, and examining over 250 voter fraud charges.

Floyd is one of 15 remaining defendants, including Trump, charged in connection with the former president’s and his allies’ efforts to invalidate Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

A Maryland resident, Floyd faces three charges in Georgia: racketeering, conspiracy to solicit false statements and writings, and manipulating witnesses.

Fulton County’s senior assistant attorney Chad Alexis disputed Floyd’s 2020 voter fraud concerns. Alexis further stated that the ballot production process will take “thousands of hours” and that this is a hectic presidential election year in which the county needs “all hands on deck.”

“The county shouldn’t have to bear the burden of manpower,” Alexis said.

The Fulton County racketeering case against Trump has largely stalled.

A Georgia appeals court is considering whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office should be removed from pursuing the case due to her intimate relationship with former lead prosecutor Nathan Wade.

In the Georgia case, the Supreme Court is also debating whether Trump has immunity from prosecution. The Court is likely to announce a judgment this summer.