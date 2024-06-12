Reform UK Becomes Rishi Sunak’s Nightmare as it Surges in 2024 Election Polls

Reform UK has seen a huge rise in support after Nigel Farage became the party’s leader and declared his candidacy for MP. In a nightmare scenario for Rishi Sunak, five new opinion polls released tonight showed the right-wing party eroding Tory support across the country.

That means the Conservatives are at risk of losing even more seats than they would have otherwise, putting Labour on track for a massive Commons majority.

According to a Redfield and Winton Strategies poll, Reform is at 17%, only two points behind the Conservatives, who are at 19%. Support for reform has increased by 7 points since last week, to 15%. The Tories were on 23%, down one point.

According to pollsters Focaldata, Reform support increased by two points to 14%, while the Tories fell one point to 25%, and according to BMG Research, Reform is up 5 points to 16%, while Conservatives have dropped 4 points to 23%. Another poll released by Techne on Friday morning showed Reform up 3 points to 15%, the Tories down a point to 20%, and Labour down one point to 44%.

Farage to Lead Reform UK

All of the polls were conducted following Farage’s surprise announcement that he would succeed Richard Tice as Reform leader and run as the party’s candidate in Clacton.

They also gave Labour leads of 19 to 23 points, more than enough to guarantee the party a landslide victory on July 4. The figures are yet another crushing blow to Sunak’s prospects of pulling off a surprise victory, with polling day only four weeks away.

Prime Minister Sunak had believed that calling the surprise poll would give the Conservatives a chance at an unexpected comeback.

But those dreams are quickly vanishing, with the Conservatives on track for their worst election showing in more than a century.

Promised of tax cuts

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appealed to British voters and his own party on Tuesday to offer him a lifeline in the U.K. election, promising to slash taxes and curb immigration if his Conservative Party is reelected on July 4.

With the Conservatives lagging the left-of-center Labour Party in opinion polls, Sunak said that “people are frustrated with our party and frustrated with me.” However, he maintained that the Conservatives are “the only party with big ideas to make this country a better place to live.”

Opponents claimed Sunak was making unrealistic and unaffordable promises in an attempt to avoid defeat.

The Tories’ manifesto, their primary package of pledges, was launched on Tuesday, a day after Sunak was forced to refute speculations that he could resign even before polling day, as the Conservatives are concerned about his weak campaign.

Sunak said he had not considered retiring and that he was “not going to stop fighting for people’s votes.”

Starmer will raise taxes

On July 4, British voters will pick politicians to fill all 650 House of Commons seats, and the leader of the party that can command a majority — either alone or in combination — will be named Prime Minister.

Sunak held the manifesto launch at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in central England, which hosts the British Grand Prix, and it could be one of his final significant chances to get his sputtering campaign back on track. His major argument was that a government led by Labour’s Keir Starmer would raise taxes while a Conservative government would decrease them.

In its manifesto, the party promised 17 billion pounds ($22 billion) in tax cuts by 2030, partly paid for by cutting welfare expenses. The biggest tax cut is a 2% drop in National Insurance, which employees pay to qualify for a state pension. The Conservative government has previously reduced it twice, from 12% to the current 8%.

Sunak stated that the Conservatives will pay for lower taxes by “controlling the unsustainable rise in working-age welfare that has taken off since the pandemic.”

The Labour Party claims that during the 14 years of Tory control, the tax burden reached its greatest level in decades. Labour campaign chairman Pat McFadden described the Conservative manifesto as “the most expensive panic attack in history.”

Paul Johnson, the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, expressed “a degree of skepticism” regarding the math underpinning the Conservative claims.

“Those are definite giveaways paid for by uncertain, unspecific and apparently victimless savings,” he stated.

Sunak’s surprise decision to call a summer election several months earlier than planned was part of his strategy to take the opposition off guard. However, the Conservatives have appeared off-balance since Sunak emerged outside 10 Downing Street in the rain on May 22 to proclaim the start of the campaign.

The return of Nigel Farage

The Conservatives were already on the defensive after losing two prime ministers in quick succession in 2022: Boris Johnson, who was ousted due to scandals, and Liz Truss, who shook the economy with radical tax cuts and lasted just seven weeks in power.

The party’s prospects deteriorated last week when populist firebrand Nigel Farage announced that he will run for Parliament as the leader of the right-wing party Reform U.K., promising to be a “bloody nuisance” to the established parties.

Farage has been touring the country, attempting to garner support with his anti-establishment and anti-immigrant rhetoric. On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was detained after Farage was bombarded with construction debris while riding in an open-topped bus in Barnsley, northern England.

Following a campaign appearance last week, Farage was splashed with a milkshake.

Sunak faltered again last week when he went home early from commemorations in France marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in order to resume campaigning. The photographs of centenarian foreign War II veterans and a slew of foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden, attending the solemn event on Omaha Beach without him were a PR nightmare.

Sunak instantly realized his mistake and apologized.

According to Paul Goodman, a former Conservative politician and current member of the House of Lords, the irony is that, aside from the D-Day error, “the Conservatives have run a perfectly decent, conventional campaign,” yet have little to show for it.

“They’ve launched lots of policies, they’ve had some hits on Labour,” he stated. “Rishi Sunak performed well in the debate against Starmer last week.” “All of this seems to have made no difference.”

Sunak stated that the Conservatives will cut net immigration in half from its present level of approximately 700,000 people per year and would proceed with a contentious plan to send some asylum seekers who arrive in Britain by boat across the English Channel on a one-way voyage to Rwanda.

Sunak stated that if he wins the election, there will be a “relentless continuous process of permanently removing illegal migrants to Rwanda,” with the first flights departing in July.

Rwanda deportation flights have been repeatedly blocked by UK courts and may still be halted by the European Court of Human Rights. Sunak stated that he would “choose our security” over court directives, but he did not explicitly commit to leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court, as Conservative hardliners have requested.

Labour, seeking a return to power, is pursuing a cautious campaign based on the single word “change.” Starmer’s central theme, which has alarmed some in his left-of-center party, is that he has converted Labour from a high-taxing, big-spending party to one of the stable middle.

While public surveys showing Labour with a double-digit advantage may alter, John Curtice, a polling specialist at the University of Strathclyde, said Sunak faced a difficult challenge even before calling the election.

“Arguably the Tories’ days were numbered the moment that Liz Truss fouled up,” he stated. “Because no government that has presided over a market crisis has survived at the ballot box.”

Source: AP, Yahoo News