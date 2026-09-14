Police Seize Million Meth Pills After Multi-Province Chase

CHIANG RAI – A dramatic high-speed police chase ended with a massive drug seizure in northern Thailand today. Officers successfully confiscated 2.6 million methamphetamine pills from the wreckage of a red Mazda sedan. This intense police pursuit spanned multiple provinces before finally concluding in Uthai Thani early this morning.

Two suspects originally attempted to smuggle these illegal narcotics all the way from Chiang Rai to Ayutthaya. However, their criminal plan quickly failed when alert narcotics suppression officers spotted their distinctive vehicle. The ensuing high-speed chase forced the desperate smugglers off the road and into a deep ditch.

Key Takeaways

Police officers safely seized 2.6 million meth pills following a dramatic cross-provincial highway car chase.

Two desperate suspects crashed their smuggling car in Uthai Thani and fled blindly into darkness.

Dedicated law enforcement successfully tracked down and arrested both fleeing men early on Monday morning.

Police investigators received a crucial tip about a major drug shipment moving secretly through northern Thailand. Undercover investigators learned the smugglers were driving a red Mazda with Nakhon Ratchasima license plates.

Their planned smuggling route passed through the provinces of Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Nakhon Sawan. Officers quickly set up surveillance checkpoints along these known trafficking routes to catch the suspects.

Around 8:00 PM on September 13, vigilant patrolling police finally spotted the targeted vehicle on the road. The officers clearly signaled the speeding driver to pull over for a routine search in Nakhon Sawan.

Instead of stopping peacefully, the panicked driver aggressively accelerated the car to escape the local police. This sudden reckless action immediately sparked a highly dangerous police pursuit into the dark midnight sky.

The Dramatic Crash and Escape Attempt

The fleeing suspects desperately drove toward Sawang Arom district in the neighboring Uthai Thani province. This high-speed chase proved incredibly difficult to navigate safely on the dark and winding rural roads.

Consequently, the speeding red Mazda lost control and crashed heavily into a deep roadside ditch. This severe traffic accident happened near the Rai Oi Pattana village on the Wang Hin-Thung Yao road.

Both men miraculously survived the crash and decided to quickly abandon their completely wrecked getaway vehicle. They wisely used the helpful cover of darkness to escape on foot into the dense surrounding area.

Meanwhile, the pursuing police officers arrived at the crash scene and thoroughly searched the abandoned car. They successfully discovered 11 large sacks packed heavily with roughly 2.6 million illegal meth pills.

Police Launch a Massive Manhunt

A massive police manhunt began immediately to catch the fleeing drug runners hiding in the dark. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau quickly joined forces with the dedicated Uthai Thani provincial police department.

Local officers from the Sawang Arom police station also helped secure the expansive crash area. Together, they actively spread out and carefully searched the dark countryside for the two missing suspects.

Their hard collaborative police work finally paid off in the early hours of Monday, September 14. Around 4:00 AM, diligent police caught the first tired suspect near the Ban Thung Mon school.

They positively identified this captured man as 35-year-old Siripong Wongnongiw from the local police database. He was quietly hiding near the dark school grounds located safely in the Sawang Arom district.

The intense police search continued for the second suspect as the bright morning sun began to rise. At approximately 6:00 AM, exhausted officers spotted the second desperate man walking briskly on foot.

They successfully arrested 40-year-old Prawat Wongsurakit as he walked cautiously toward the neighboring Lat Yao district. Both fleeing suspects were finally resting in secure police custody after the incredibly long night.

Authorities officially charged both arrested men with the illegal possession of Category 1 dangerous narcotics. These serious criminal charges specifically focus on their clear intent to sell the massive methamphetamine shipment.

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