Phuket Advances “Phuket Eyes” AI for Crime & Traffic

The Phuket Provincial Police are making huge strides with their new AI-powered surveillance network. The ambitious project aims to boost public safety and solve the island’s chronic traffic issues. Officers recently reported exciting progress on this high-tech initiative, transforming how they protect locals and tourists. This move positions the popular tourist destination as a leading smart city in Southeast Asia.

Known as the “Phuket Eyes” program, this massive rollout is already changing daily police operations. Phase one saw the installation of hundreds of new smart cameras across key tourist hotspots. These tools provide real-time data to a central command center for faster emergency responses. By combining traffic management with crime prevention, the island hopes to offer a safer environment.

Key Takeaways:

The “Phuket Eyes” network integrates over 700 AI cameras across the island’s three districts.

The system targets traffic violations, tracks suspects, and monitors dangerous beach conditions in real-time.

Officials are pushing for a phase two expansion to cover even more areas with smart tech.

This groundbreaking surveillance project brings an impressive arsenal of cutting-edge technology to local law enforcement. The initial rollout includes 503 brand-new AI cameras linked with 233 existing ones. That brings the total to 736 smart cameras monitoring streets across all 11 police stations. These devices do much more than just record video; they actively analyze the environment.

Specific features include facial recognition, license plate tracking, and special scanners at key checkpoints. Police officers on patrol are also getting an upgrade with 24 newly issued body cameras. These wearable devices connect directly to the main database to verify suspect identities instantly. As a result, officers can make quicker, more accurate decisions while working on the streets.

A central control room, known as War Room 191, acts as the system’s brain. Here, 16 large monitors display real-time feeds to operators working around the clock. If an incident occurs, they can immediately dispatch the nearest available officers to the scene. This rapid response capability is a major upgrade from the island’s previous safety protocols.

Enhancing Traffic Flow and Tourist Safety

Beyond catching criminals, the AI network significantly improves traffic flow and road safety. Traffic congestion has long been a major headache for both residents and visiting tourists. The new cameras automatically detect drivers who break traffic laws and issue tickets immediately. This automated approach frees up police officers to focus on more urgent, hands-on tasks.

Tourist safety at the beach is another major focus for the Phuket Eyes initiative. Special AI cameras now monitor Patong Beach to spot anyone swimming during dangerous red-flag conditions. When the system detects a swimmer in peril, it alerts nearby lifeguards and police. This proactive measure aims to reduce drowning incidents during the island’s rough monsoon season.

Furthermore, developers are building a mobile app that supports Thai, English, Chinese, and Russian. The app includes a GPS feature that lets tourists easily report emergencies from their phones. This tool ensures that language barriers will not delay critical help when every second counts. It is a smart addition that perfectly complements the physical camera network.

Looking Ahead to Phase Two

The AI system began operating fully in July and is already showing promising results. After three months of use, officials will carefully evaluate the project’s overall cost-effectiveness. They want to see hard data proving that the system reduces crime and traffic accidents. Based on early success, the provincial police are already planning a massive future expansion.

They recently proposed a second phase with an estimated budget of over 100 million baht. This expansion would install even more AI cameras to cover blind spots across the island. Local authorities are also encouraging private businesses to link their own cameras to the network. By working together, the public and private sectors can create a truly secure smart city.

Trending News: