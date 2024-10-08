Floodwaters in Chiang Mai Begin to Recede Leaving Behind Mud and Devastation

After experiencing the worst flooding in 50 years, flood waters in Chiang Mai city center and the economic and commercial areas has begun to recede, with many roads accessible, but they are covered in mud and water overflow.

At Muang Mai Market and Muang Samut Road, as well as surrounding roads, which are the largest wholesale areas for vegetables, fruits, and fresh food in Chiang Mai Province, the flood waters have almost completely receded.

However, there is still mud and sediment over 20 centimeters thick all over the area that needs to be scooped out and cleaned up.

The flooding caused severe damage and impacted almost every vendor in Muang Mai Market. After the water receded, vendors rushed to clean the market of mud in order to reopen their shops as soon as possible.

The area around Waroros Market the water has also receded. However, the market is full of water and remains closed until they can pump out the water. All the shops in the area were severely damaged.

One of the vendors from Waroros Market said that this flood caused the most damage in at least 50 years or maybe even 100 years. He said the water came very quickly and violently, washing the bags away and flooding the entire market. The water more than we had ever seen before.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thotsapol Phuean-udom, acting Governor of Chiang Mai Province told reporters that various roads, including Chang Moi Road, the new Chang Moi Road, Tha Pae Road, Chang Klan Road, Night Bazaar, Si Don Chai Road, and Charoen Prathet Road from the Anantara Hotel intersection to the Chiang Mai Governor’s Residence, the water has receded and is now open for traffic.

However, there is still a lot of water on the road surface, along with a lot of dirt and mud, making the road surface quite slippery, causing motorcyclists to slip and fall. Therefore, it is necessary to drive with caution.

While Charoen Rat Road, Kaew Nawarat Road, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road (old route), including Charoen Mueang Road, which are east of the Ping River, are still flooded areas, whith mud in many places. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid using this route, he said

He said has singned an order for all districts that are not affected by the flooding to prepare manpower and equipment to help restore flooded areas in Chiang Mai City after the water has receded.

