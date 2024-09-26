Chiang Rai News

Officials Temporarily Close the Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai Highway Due to Heavy Flooding and Landslides

Highway No. 118 connecting Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai was cut off in Wiang Pa Pao District after heavy rain and mudslides blocked the road, making it impassable. Drivers are warned to follow official orders for safety.

On September 25, 2024 at 9:30 a.m., the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Relations Office announced that the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway route in Wiang Pa Pao District was closed to all types of vehicles. The Highway which was hit by heavy rain, flash floods, and mudslides covering the road in over 20 locations.

The heavy rain, flash floods, and mudslides blocking the road in Wiang Pa Pao District, Chiang Rai Province, have been occurring since September 23, 2024.

Flooding in Wiang Pa Pao District Chiang Rai – CTN Image

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that Floodwaters flooded 7 sub-districts and 29 villages: Tambon Sansalee, Tambon Wiang, Tambon Ban Pong, Tambon Pang Ngio, Tambon Wiang Kalong, Tambon Mae Chedi, and Tambon Mae Chedi Mai. A total of 430 households were affected, with no injuries or deaths reported.

Ms. Thirat Samretwanit, Deputy Minister of Interior, coordinated with Mr. Arun Pinta, Director of the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Chiang Rai Province, Area 15, ordered immediate assistance, food and transportation to flood victims, especially bedridden patients and pregnant women who were near delivery time, who are still stranded in the area after the second flash flood at Ban Mae Pun Lang, Ban Mae Pun Luang, and Ban Huai Hin Lat.

Landslide on the Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai Highway – CTN Image

On Wednesday the water has flowed into the Lao River and continued to Mae Suai District, Chiang Rai Province, causing some areas of Mae Suai District to see rising water levels. In the early morning a landslide occurred on the road in Village No. 5, Ban Pang Fan, Tambon Pa Miang, Amphoe Doi Saket, Chiang Mai Province, with large rocks and soil falling and blocking some parts of Highway No. 118.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, as the chairman of the Operation Center for Flood, Storm and Landslide Relief Operations (OCR), revealed that on September 27, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, will travel to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces to monitor the situation and inspect the giving of assistance for flood victims.

Before traveling to the flood zones there will be a meeting at the airport in Chiang Rai where she will be briefed on relief efforts before travelling to the areas affected by flooding. The Prime Minister will then fly to Chiang Mai province to observe relief operations and discuss solutions to the water problems. The Deputy Prime Ministers accompanying her will travel other hard hit areas in Chiang Mai Province.

