Karaoke Bar Raided in Over Late Hours and Underage Hostesses

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Local authorities in Phayao province raided a popular karaoke bar early Wednesday morning. The venue was caught operating well beyond legal hours after a local citizen filed a complaint. The concerned tipster reported that the shop was clearly breaking local laws and staying open too late.

District Chief Somchai Wongjareeyakasem led the joint task force to inspect the suspected venue. Police, local administration officials, and internal security officers joined the late-night operation together. They arrived at the hotel-based venue on Pratu Klong Road at exactly 1:30 AM.

Key Takeaways

A Phayao karaoke bar was raided for staying open past legal hours.

Officers found a minor serving drinks to customers for an hourly fee.

The bar manager was arrested for lacking proper entertainment licenses.

Inside the Late-Night Raid

The targeted operation continued deep into the early hours of the morning. By 2:30 AM, officers found three private karaoke rooms still packed with paying customers. This is much later than the law allows for this specific type of local business.

During the detailed search, the inspection team made a very troubling discovery. They found a minor working inside the establishment among the adult customers. The young person was drinking and serving beverages to guests for an hourly fee. The bar charged a service rate of 150 baht per hour for this specific service.

Officers quickly checked the business documents located at the front counter of the bar. The shop held a basic Type 2 liquor license and a standard video operating permit. However, the exact nature of the business required a full entertainment venue license to operate legally.

Karaoke Bar Manager Arrested

Following the thorough search, police arrested a man identified only as Mr. Tee. He quickly admitted to being the caretaker and daily manager of the karaoke bar. Authorities took him into custody to face strict legal action for the recent violations.

Officials formally charged the bar manager with two very serious legal offenses. First, he was charged with operating an entertainment venue without the proper legal permission. Second, he was charged with selling alcohol past the strict legal time limit.

Police safely transferred the manager and all evidence to the Mueang Phayao Police Station. Investigators will now process the criminal case according to standard Thai legal steps.

Trending News: