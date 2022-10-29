Connect with us

Business

Indian Shares Post Second Straight Weekly Rise As Energy, Auto Climb
Advertisement

Business

Megacap Tech; Gone! $4.7 Trillion! Megacap Tech Peaked?

Business

This Halloween, You Can Help Stop Candy Wrapper Waste

Business

Want to Help Your Employees Grow? Here’s how

Business

China's Yuan Jumps Worlds 5th Most Traded Currency

Business News

Thailand's Finance Ministry to Inject Bt10 Billion into Thai Airways

Business

Solana: Easy Ways To Earn Passive Income

Business

(NYSE:R) Ryder System Reports Quarterly Earnings

Business

How Implement Project Portfolio Management

Business

What is Webhook in TradingView & How to use it for day Trading?

Business

Facebook Makes Cuts as Meta Platforms Shares Tumble

Business

Yeezy And Trainer Fans: What Is Next For Kanye West?

Business

Ways to Reduce Expenses Associated With Project Management

Business

Despite Microsoft's Success, Cloud Growth Falls Short

Business

In Q3, YouTube's Ad Revenue Declined 1.9%, Alphabet Missed Wall Street's Expectations

Business

Connect to Gains - This Year's US Stock Market has Declined Slowly and Steadily

Business

The Best Trading Apps from Brokers in Asia

Business

Adidas should drop Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Business News Asia

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Top Stocks to Buy On Diwali Today — 24th October

Business

How To Choose The Right Influencer For Your Business?

Business

Indian Shares Post Second Straight Weekly Rise As Energy, Auto Climb

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Indian Shares Post Second Straight Weekly Rise As Energy, Auto Climb

(CTN News) –  As a result of rising energy and auto sectors and a decline in U.S. Treasury rates, Indian Shares equities saw their second consecutive weekly rise on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) finished 0.34% higher at 59,959.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) increased by 0.28% to 17,786.80 at closure. The benchmark indices achieved a rise of more than 1% for the abbreviated week.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, “the rising rupee together with a lowering treasury yield and strong Q2 profit figures are boosting the local market in the short term.”

On speculations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would switch to smaller-sized rate rises starting in December, the Indian rupee earned a weekly gain.

After statistics revealed that consumer and corporate spending in the United States slowed in the third quarter, pointing to a potential inflation peak that might enable the Fed to scale back its aggressive rate rises, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was at 4.01%, down 20 basis points so far this week.

Global stocks markets fell on Friday as expectations of a halt in Fed and ECB rate increases were offset by a near $1 trillion weekly wipeout in leading tech equities.

Nifty’s energy (.NIFTYENR) and car (.NIFTYAUTO) indices finished higher domestic trade by 1.39% and 1.63%, respectively. The metal index (.NIFTYMET), which had gained 2.7% the previous session, fell by 1.46%.

The benchmark indices saw the biggest boosts from prominent Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which saw gains of almost 5% and 3%, respectively.

Due to record sales volume, Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) exceeded expectations with a more than fourfold increase in quarterly profit.

Before its quarterly earnings release, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a prominent pharmaceutical company (REDY.NS), closed 0.7% down.

$1 is equal to 82.3680 Indian rupees.

Related CTN News:

Pakistani Rupee Extends Losses Against US Dollar

Amazon Earnings Preview: Amazon Stock Plummets ahead of Q3 earnings

Meta Shares fall 17% as fourth Quarter Profit is Cut in Half
Related Topics:
Continue Reading