Connect with us

News

WhatsApp Boss Refutes Elon Musk's Claims of Nightly Data Export
Advertisement

News

Measles Cases Rise Across Europe, WHO and UNICEF issue Warning

News

Cyclone Remal: Quickest-Forming, Longest-Lasting Storm Hits Bangladesh and India

News Regional News

Thailand Woos Foreigners With New Visa Incentives

News

The Impact of Climate Change: 26 More Days of Extreme Heat Annually

News

Spirit Airlines Flight Diverted Back To Jamaica. Done Life Vests

News

Dollar Strength Is Expected To Reflect Global Inflation Data

News

China Sets Up Largest-Ever Semiconductor Investment Fund Amid US Restrictions

News

Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

News

Elon Musk's xAI Raises $6 Billion, Boosting Valuation to $24 Billion

News

Sunak Announces Mandatory National Service for 18-Year-Olds if Conservatives Win July 4 Election

News

US to Lift Ban on Offensive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia

News Tourism

World Economic Forum (WEF) Cuts Thailand's Tourism Ranking By 10 Points

News

Taiwan Benefits From TSMC's Foreign Investments, Official Says

News

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

News

Inflation Gauges That Are Important To The Fed Are Cooling

News

Donald Trump Promises a Lot About Cryptocurrency

News

Responding To a Tornado In Northern Denton County, Paramedics Dispatched

News

Qatar Airways Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence, Injuring 12 Passengers

News

WhatsApp Boss Refutes Elon Musk’s Claims of Nightly Data Export

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk

(CTN News) – In a recent online exchange, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart has refuted claims made by Elon Musk that the messaging app “exports your user data every night.” Taking to the social media platform X, Mr. Cathcart categorically stated that the allegation was “not correct.”

Cathcart emphasized that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, meaning the company cannot access the contents of these messages.

This encryption protocol ensures that only the sender and recipient can read the messages, a security measure that WhatsApp has consistently highlighted.

The platform’s commitment to encryption is so stringent that it has previously stated it would rather face a ban in the UK than compromise on its encryption standards.

Adding to the rebuttal, Yann LeCun, the artificial intelligence chief at WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, also took to X with more vehement language to criticize Musk’s claims.

LeCun accused Musk of making contradictory and unrealistic statements about artificial intelligence and of spreading conspiracy theories on his own social media platform.

Elon Musk’s Vague Claims and the Metadata Debate

Musk, known for his online altercations with a variety of individuals from submariners to former employees, had used vague terminology by suggesting that “user data” was being uploaded.

This ambiguity left room for interpretation, with some suggesting he could be referring to metadata—the ancillary data transmitted alongside the actual messages.

“WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, but user data is not only about messages,” explained security researcher Tommy Mysk in a post on X.

“That also includes metadata such as user location, which contacts the user is communicating with, the patterns of when the user is online, etc.”

https://x.com/mysk_co/status/1795210609153163374

WhatsApp Privacy Policy

It is acknowledged that while WhatsApp shares some metadata with other Meta platforms, this does not include the contents of messages. Dr. Tristan Henderson, a computer science lecturer at the University of St Andrews, noted, “One area of particular concern has been WhatsApp sharing data with other Meta companies.

This does include sufficient metadata for these Meta companies to make suggestions and show personalized adverts, which in itself shows what metadata can reveal.”

According to the WhatsApp Privacy Policy, the company does utilize some user data to “show relevant offers and ads across the Meta Company Products.”

This practice has drawn scrutiny and concern over privacy implications, but it remains distinct from accessing the actual message content.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk’s xAI Raises $6 Billion, Boosting Valuation to $24 Billion
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies