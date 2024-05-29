Connect with us

Politics

Judge Rejects Gag Order on Donald Trump in Classified Documents Case
Advertisement

Politics

Judge Allows Trump Co-Defendant to Seek 2020 Ballots in Georgia Case

Politics Crime

Opposition MP in Thailand Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence for Defaming Monarchy

Politics

Biden Skips Ukraine Peace Talks for Hollywood Red Carpet Fundraiser

Politics

Thailand's Government Vows to Outlaw Military Coups

News Politics

News of 28-Year-Old Activists Death in Thailand Goes Global

Politics

India's Modi Accused of Brazen Election Violations Over Hate Speech

Politics

Judge Fines Donald Trump $9,000 for Gag Order Violations in Hush Money Trial

Politics

US Allies Already Preparing for Trump 2.0 as 2024 Election Nears

Politics

Donald Trump's Criminal Trial Continues with Focus on "Catch and Kill Scheme"

Politics

Former President Trump Will Avoid Trial on 2020 Election Charges

Politics

Thailand's Lawmakers to Reform the Military-Appointed Senate

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Crime Politics

Thai Deputy Police Chief Released on Bailed Over Online Gambling Charges

Crime News Politics Regional News

Thailand's National Police Chief Accused of Money Laundering

Politics

Donald Trump's Legal Team Pushes Appeals in Georgia and New York Cases Ahead of Easter Weekend

Politics

Trump's First Criminal Trial Set for April 15 Over Hush Money Payments

Politics

Donald Trump's Potential $3 Billion Windfall with Truth Social IPO Amid Legal Turmoil

Politics

Joe Biden Touts Housing Plan and Economic Policies in Nevada and Arizona Tour

Politics

Trump and Biden Secure Illinois Primary Wins Ahead of November Rematch

Politics

Judge Rejects Gag Order on Donald Trump in Classified Documents Case

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Judge Rejects Gag Order on Donald Trump in Classified Documents Case

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Federal Judge Aileen Cannon denied special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a gag order against Donald Trump in the secret papers case, stating that prosecutors’ attempts to communicate with the defendant were “wholly lacking in substance and professional courtesy.”

In a brief order, Cannon chastised prosecutors for failing to follow the court’s guidelines by not consulting with Donald Trump’s defense counsel about a potential gag order before submitting the request.

“Because the filing of the Special Counsel’s Motion did not adhere to these basic requirements, it is due to be denied without prejudice,” Cannon said. He continued, “It should go without saying that meaningful conferral is not a perfunctory exercise.”

The judge’s order underlines the time-consuming filing process that has frequently hampered the case as it approaches trial.

Donald Trump’s Response to Gag Order Request Draws Attention

Cannon ruled that prosecutors can request a gag order again if they give Donald Trump’s defense team “sufficient time” to read the motion and debate it with them.

The special counsel’s request, the first in the classified materials mishandling case, came after Trump repeatedly and misleadingly blasted the FBI for having a policy on using deadly force during the search and seizure of government papers at his resort in August 2022.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s team sent a fundraising email claiming that FBI agents were “locked and loaded” and that he had “nearly escaped death” at Mar-a-Lago.

While Trump has informed followers that the policy could have put him at risk, it is a common protocol for FBI investigations and limits how much force agents can use during searches. The FBI used the same normal policy to search President Joe Biden’s homes and offices in a separate classified document inquiry.

In a court filing late on Memorial Day, Donald Trump’s attorneys argued that the gag order request was an “extraordinary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional censorship application” targeting his speech as a presidential candidate.

The attorneys also claimed that prosecutors, whom they dubbed “self-appointed Thought police,” were “seeking to condition President Donald Trump’s liberty on his compliance” with their own beliefs.

Though many outside legal experts have previously criticized Cannon’s approach to the classified documents case, in this case, Cannon was “right,” according to Mark Schnapp, a South Florida defense attorney not involved in the case, who cited the court’s local rules for meeting and conferring.

Schnapp stated that it “just looks bad” for the prosecution to file the motion on a Friday night of a holiday weekend when the defense side had agreed to debate the gag order request on Monday.

Was it going to be a pointless exercise? “Yes,” Schnapp replied. “But it wasn’t the kind of thing that they should have filed without following the rules.”
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies