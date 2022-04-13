30 C
German President Steinmeier Says Kyiv Did Not Want Him To Visit

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, said on Tuesday that he offered a visit to Ukraine with Baltic leaders, but that Kyiv rejected the proposal.

According to Steinmeier, Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested that the two leaders go to Ukraine’s capital together with the leaders of the Baltic states, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia “in order to send a strong signal of common European solidarity with Ukraine.”.

“I was prepared for it. Nevertheless […] that was not what was desired in Kyiv,” Steinmeier told reporters in Warsaw while on a visit to the country.

According to reports, the German president has had close relations with the Russian government during his previous political roles. The Ukrainian government has previously criticized Steinmeier over his links with Russia and the role that he played as the former minister of foreign affairs in improving relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s president made his remarks at the same time as other European leaders are visiting Kyiv. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer made separate visits to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

