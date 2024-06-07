Connect with us

News

Thailand Issue Warning to "Jurassic World" Producers on Filming in National Parks
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand's Resort Town of Pattaya Records 4 Balcony Deaths in One Month

News

OpenAI to Start Using News Content from News Corp in Multiyear Deal

News

How To Recover From A Google Update (A Checklist)

News

Sri Lanka Approves Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Internet Services

News

Even As The ECB Continues Its Fight Against Inflation, It Cuts Rates

News

SpaceX Tests Its Massive Starship Rocket For The Fourth Time

News

Court Upholds Israel's Ban on News Agency Al Jazeera

News

Dollar Trading Based On US Services Sector Data

News

UnitedHealth Hack Leaves Community Health Centers Encumbered By Red Tape

News

Launch Of Boeing's Starliner Capsule And Crew After Long Delays

News

Thailand Extends Digital Nomad Visa to Five Years

News

Boeing Quality Plan Access Requested By US House Lawmakers

News Regional News

Parents Who Claim Their Boy is the Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha Ordered to Stop Profiteering

News

Treasury Official Says Budget Assistance Will Help Ukraine Fight Corruption

News

Donald Trump Raises Record Funds In May From Small Donors And Billionaires.

News

Inflation In South Korea Has Slowed To Its Lowest Level In 10 Months

News

Rheinmetall Artillery Shell Order To Be Increased By 200,000, Document Shows

News

Oil Prices Are Supported By OPEC+'s Agreement To Extend Output Cuts 

News

Contracts For KM Malta's Pilots And Cabin Crew Aren't Public

News

Thailand Issue Warning to “Jurassic World” Producers on Filming in National Parks

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Thailand Issue Warning to Jurassic World Producers on Filming in National Parks

(CTN News) – Thailand officials have strongly warned “Jurassic World” producers not to harm beaches and national parks while filming the next installment of the blockbuster franchise in the kingdom.

Scarlett Johansson, a Hollywood actress, is set to star in the seventh installment of the long-running dinosaur series.

Parts of the film, which has not yet been titled but is set to be released next year, will be shot in Bangkok and at national parks in Krabi, Phuket, Phang-nga, and Trang beginning next week and continuing through July.

Locations include the beautiful island of Ko Kradan off the kingdom’s west coast and the Huay To waterfall in Khao Phanom Bencha National Park.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan stated that Thailand was “honoured” to host the filming.

“However, it is strictly required that they comply with relevant laws and regulations, and must not affect and damage natural resources and the environment,” Phatcharavat said in a statement posted Wednesday on the Department of National Parks Facebook page.

The warning comes more than two decades after Leonardo DiCaprio’s backpacker thriller “The Beach” sparked global outrage for depicting the pristine dunes of Maya Bay on the southern Thai island of Ko Phi Phi Leh.

Producers planted dozens of coconut trees to give the bay a more “tropical” feel, and they were accused of removing flora growing on dunes.

The head of the Department of National Parks, Athapol Charoenshunsa, stated that they had learned from previous experiences and that officials would monitor filming closely.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in March that Johansson, 39, was in talks to star in the next dinosaur film directed by Briton Gareth Edwards, whose 2023 sci-fi action film “The Creator” was also partially shot in Thailand.

The original 1993 “Jurassic Park” film, based on a Michael Crichton novel directed by Steven Spielberg, was a huge success, as was the 2015 reboot “Jurassic World.”.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies