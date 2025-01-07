News

Department of Disease Control Warns Over Eating Raw or Under-Cooked Pork

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
People are strongly advised to avoid eating raw and undercooked pork to protect themselves from being infected with streptococcus suis.

The Department of Disease Control has issued a strong warning to people not to eat raw or under-cooked pork to avoid contracting Streptococcus Suis.

In northern Thailand, there has been a significant prevalence of Streptococcus Suis infection in humans, with transmission occurring primarily through the consumption of raw pork products.

Dr. Taweechai Visanuyothin stated that from January 1 of last year to January 2 of this year, there were 197 recorded cases of hearing loss fever, with 22 deaths in several northern and northeastern provinces.

Nakhon Ratchasima reported the most cases (120) and deaths (10), followed by Chaiyaphum (37 cases and 7 deaths) and Surin (24 cases and 3 deaths).

He stated that pork should be cooked for at least 10 minutes at 70 degrees Celsius or higher to be safe to consume. Squeezing lime juice on pork does not cook it, he explained.

Dr. Taweechai also warned people who prepare food that they are at risk of contracting the disease through open wounds and should use gloves when handling raw meat.

Eating raw pork, a practice in parts of Northern and Northeastern Thailand, carries serious health risks. Many people eat it as part of traditional dishes, but raw meat can harbour harmful bacteria. Health experts strongly warn against it, as it can lead to severe illness.

“Cooking pork thoroughly kills germs and makes it safe to eat”.

Streptococcus Suis can be transmitted to humans through close contact with infected pigs, or by eating raw or under-cooked pork. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and meningitis. In severe cases, Streptococcus Suis can lead to arthritis, endocarditis, septicemia, hearing loss, or death

By Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
