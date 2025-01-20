Canadian, American Die at Electric Daisy Music Festival in Phuket

Two tourists died after attending Electric Daisy Carnival, a popular electronic dance music festival in Phuket, on Saturday night. The victims, an American and a Canadian, collapsed during the music festival held in Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang district.

Police reported that Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, a 28-year-old Canadian, was taken to Thalang Hospital around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. Though he still had a pulse upon arrival, he was unresponsive. Medical staff attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.

Later that night, Minh Nguyen Quang Phan, a 32-year-old American, was also transported from the festival to Thalang Hospital around 11:35 p.m. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities and hospital staff have not determined the cause of their deaths. The bodies have been transferred to Vachiraphuket Hospital for further examination.

Canadians Flee Police in Phuket

In other Phuket news, a Canadian tourist sparked chaos after a wild police chase on January 19 damaged several vehicles. The trouble started at 4:45 PM when Patong Police responded to a fight near Patong Condotel Hotel.

Things escalated fast as the suspect, driving a black Ford pickup, fled toward Karon, hitting multiple vehicles along the way. Police patrols, with help from Karon officers, set roadblocks and stopped the truck near Big C Wat Karon at 5:10 PM.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Mr Samuel, a Canadian National, claimed he was escaping attackers after a fight in Patong and was heading to a hospital. His passenger, also a Canadian National, identified as Mr Jared,34, was detained by police while Samuel, injured, went to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Their truck and the damaged vehicles were impounded for evidence as authorities combed CCTV footage to piece together what went down.

