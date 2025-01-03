Mae Fah Luang University Launches New Wellness Center

Mae Fah Luang University (MFU) in Chiang Rai has officially opened an extended wellness center to combat the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases in northern Thailand and the Greater Mekong Subregion.

According to its interim director, Pol Lt Col Boontiwa Boonyuen, the MFU Wellness Center emphasizes early health screening to facilitate effective health management before the onset of ailments.

The facility originated as a department within the university in 2018 under the guidance of Adj Prof Vanchai Sirichana, the university’s founder.

Pol Lt Col Boontiwa stated that the center aims to mitigate rising healthcare expenses borne by the government and the public, especially those associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes.

These illnesses, frequently asymptomatic in their initial phases, result in considerable treatment costs if not addressed. Consequently, the MFU Wellness Centre seeks to identify risk factors promptly and advocate for preventive actions, she stated.

She stated that the renovated facility, financed by a government budget of 450 million baht and an additional 194 million for operations, is expected to be entirely completed by April following construction delays.

Since its inception in 2020, the center has served tens of thousands of individuals, averaging 200 to 300 visitors daily, of whom over 70% seek treatment for non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The amenities and services comprise a fitness center, swimming pool, and nutritional counseling. At-risk clients may receive tailored guidance on nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle modifications, while patients with established ailments are referred to the MFU Medical Center Hospital or alternative medical facilities, stated Pol Lt Col Boontiwa.

Supplementary services encompass a 150-hour yoga program, facilities tailored for the aged, and health education. She stated that the center’s major focus is northern Thailand, but it intends to extend its reach to the Greater Mekong Subregion.

