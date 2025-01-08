Chiang Rai News

Fire Destroys Pet Shop in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Pet Shop Fire Mae Sai Chiang Rai
Fire breaks out at large pet food shop in Chiang Rai Province, many pets burnt to death

A devastating fire tore through the Ploy Pla Tu & Pet Mart in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, leaving destruction in its wake. Firefighters from several municipalities worked for over 3 hours to extinguish the fire.

The blaze, which reportedly started at approximately 9pm, quickly consumed the building before firefighters could contain it. Trapped inside, many animals sadly didn’t survive, leaving the shop owner and community heartbroken.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly due to flammable materials inside the store. Firefighters worked hard to control the flames but couldn’t save the animals. Officials are now investigating to find the cause of the fire while locals mourn the tragic loss of dozens of pets.

Ploy Pla Tu & Pet Mart
Many pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, and fish, which were burned to death

The Ploy Pla Tu & Pet Mart’s owner expressed deep sorrow over the incident, sharing their grief with the pet-loving community. Residents are offering support and trying to assist the shop owner through this devastating period.

Initially, firefighter believe that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The damage is worth no less than 5 million baht. However, we must wait for the forensic officers to thoroughly inspect the scene before concluding the real cause.

This heartbreaking event highlights the need for better fire safety measures in businesses housing animals.

Related News:

House Fire Leaves One Dead in Tambon Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai

You Might Also Like

Chiang Rai Police Seize 2 Million Meth Pills in Phan

Flight Suspended at Chiang Rai International Airport Due to Flooding

House Fire Leaves One Dead in Tambon Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai

Cyber Police Arrest Couple Running Illegal Lottery

Police in Chiang Rai Take Down Gambling Network, 8 Arrested

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Eating Raw Pork Department of Disease Control Warns Over Eating Raw or Under-Cooked Pork

Trending News

Eating Raw Pork
Department of Disease Control Warns Over Eating Raw or Under-Cooked Pork
News
The startled elephant dips toward the ground, above the woman handler and the girl.
Startling Video Captures Young Girl Almost Crushed by Startled Elephant
News
Chinese actor goes missing at Myanmar-Thailand border,
Search Intensifies for Missing Chinese Actor in Northern Thailand
News
Thailand Embraces Sustainable Building Trends
Thailand Embraces Eco-Friendly Construction Practices
Business

u7buy

Download Our App