Fire Destroys Pet Shop in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

A devastating fire tore through the Ploy Pla Tu & Pet Mart in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, leaving destruction in its wake. Firefighters from several municipalities worked for over 3 hours to extinguish the fire.

The blaze, which reportedly started at approximately 9pm, quickly consumed the building before firefighters could contain it. Trapped inside, many animals sadly didn’t survive, leaving the shop owner and community heartbroken.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly due to flammable materials inside the store. Firefighters worked hard to control the flames but couldn’t save the animals. Officials are now investigating to find the cause of the fire while locals mourn the tragic loss of dozens of pets.

The Ploy Pla Tu & Pet Mart’s owner expressed deep sorrow over the incident, sharing their grief with the pet-loving community. Residents are offering support and trying to assist the shop owner through this devastating period.

Initially, firefighter believe that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The damage is worth no less than 5 million baht. However, we must wait for the forensic officers to thoroughly inspect the scene before concluding the real cause.

This heartbreaking event highlights the need for better fire safety measures in businesses housing animals.

