Tony Goldwyn To Replace Sam Waterston On ‘Law & Order’ After 400 Episodes

(CTN News) – McCoy is out as district attorney. After 400 episodes on “Law & Order,” Sam Waterston is leaving the show. Thursday, Feb. 22 will be his last episode. The new district attorney has been cast as Tony Goldwyn, best known for playing Fitz in ABC’s Scandal.

Since 1994, Sam Waterston has been a part of the Dick Wolf mothership series. Throughout the show’s original run, he remained a main cast member. It was he who stepped into the role when the show was revived in 2022 for its 21st season.

As well as “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Trial by Jury,” and “Exited: Sam Waterston, A Law & Order Movie,” he has played the character on several other TV shows.

Waterston shared a statement regarding his departure after the news broke, beginning by saying, “Greetings, wonderful people.”

Taking the time to speak directly to Law & Order’s amazing audience is an absolute pleasure. I am moving on and taking Jack McCoy with me. I am sad to leave, but I’m just too interested in what lies ahead,” he wrote. Actors shouldn’t get too comfortable. Thank you more than I can express.

It would not have been possible for L&O’s ongoing and remarkable long run, and its remarkable comeback, without your vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents. A lot of blessings have come my way. On the flip side, I hope to see all of you.”

Waterston, who has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for decades, won one SAG award in 1998 and received three Emmy nominations for the role.

Variety asked Sam Waterston about stepping back onto the set after more than a decade, calling the experience “totally surreal.”

“It’s like stepping back in time. Every detail of the 42 sets was meticulously crafted, from the books on the shelves to the linoleum on the floor.

You know it wasn’t all done for you, but you can’t escape the feeling that you’re being given Sam Waterston this opportunity to step back in time in your own life,” he said, noting that the show once again dives into contemporary conflicts. In my opinion, ‘Law & Order‘ might have something to contribute to the general conversation since we’re all mad about something.

The show has always been about making people throw their shoes at TV. We’re all mad at each other right now. Getting these big issues aired and having some resolutions that you can chew on might be a useful service.”

Waterston was described at the time as the show’s “ultimate conscience,” by Wolf, who added, “I’m looking forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until the age of 90.” During his interview with Sam Waterston , he stated, “I do not know how long I will be on ‘Law & Order’. However, if I have as long a career as Robert Morgenthau, I will not be complaining..”

Reid Scott joined the cast after Jefferey Donovan left, reportedly due to creative differences. He was the first cast change of Season 23 of “Law & Order.”

Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce “Law & Order.”. Among the executive producers are Wolf, Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

