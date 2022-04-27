US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID

(CTN News) – The White House said Tuesday that US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not in close contact with US President Joe Biden.

The vice president tested positive for COVID-19 today on rapid and PCR tests. She has not demonstrated any symptoms and will continue to work from the vice president’s residence, said Allen, Harris’ press secretary.

As a result of the president’s and first lady’s recent travel schedules, Kamala Harris has not been in close contact with either, Allen explained, adding that Kamala Harris would return to the White House if her test came back negative.

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, was diagnosed with COVID in March, but she remains negative.

A White House official told CNN that Kamala Harris arrived at the White House Tuesday morning and took a test right away. Having tested positive on both PCR and rapid tests, she returned to her residence at the Naval Observatory, where she will be isolated.

During the Easter Egg Roll on April 18, Kamala Harris last saw Biden, an official said. That afternoon, she left Washington for California and didn’t return until Monday night.

Last week, she held events on portfolio issues in California. In San Francisco on Thursday, Kamala Harris spoke to expecting mothers and health care providers without wearing a mask and highlighted the Black maternal health crisis. Masks are recommended, but not required, in most public indoor spaces.

Prior to his return to the nation’s capital, Harris did not hold any public events over the weekend.

Harris tested negative through her “regular” testing until Tuesday, according to an official. CNN has asked when she last tested negative.

Harris completed her Moderna Covid-19 vaccination regimen in January 2021. She received her first booster vaccination in late October, followed by a second one on April 1.

