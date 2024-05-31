Apple’s iPhone Sales Surge in China Amid Aggressive Price Cuts

(CTN News) – Apple’s iPhone sales in China are on the rise, thanks to significant price cuts in its largest overseas market to attract bargain-hunting consumers during a sluggish economy.

According to CNN calculations based on data released Tuesday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), foreign-branded cell phone shipments in China increased by 52% in April to 3.489 million units, primarily consisting of iPhones.

The academy is a research firm affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, a regulatory organization.

Foreign-branded smartphones experienced a 12% rise in March, according to prior CAICT data.

The Global Times, a state-owned tabloid known for its patriotic sentiments and encouraging Chinese firms, called the resurgence “impressive.”

Apple (AAPL) had a challenging start to 2024 in China.

According to Counterpoint Research, the country’s smartphone market had a 19% drop in shipments during the first quarter, causing it to lose its top rank. Apple faced increased competition from local brands, such as Huawei, which witnessed a nearly 70% sales boost due to the successful debut of its Mate 60 series.

China’s economic downturn has led to shoppers seeking deals on everything from groceries to cars.

However, according to CAICT data, iPhone sales began to recover in March after Apple and its retail partners reduced pricing.

Price cuts have recently intensified. Last week, Apple announced a 23% price reduction on a few devices on Tmall, an Amazon-like website under Alibaba’s (BABA) control, through May 28. Similar reductions were implemented on JD.com, another large e-commerce site.

The exceptional discounts were introduced during the annual “618” shopping festival, China’s second-largest online shopping event, from late May to mid-June.

Competitive Landscape: iPhone vs. Local Brands

Following the discounts, the iPhone 15 is priced similarly to Xiaomi and Huawei handsets.

According to Jefferies analysts, the significant reductions are “the only way” for Apple to defend its market position in China.

They stated, “We believe Apple has created significant pricing pressure on local brands,” particularly Huawei’s flagship devices.

This may help Apple regain lost market share, but it will also pressure its competitors to further lower costs.

“The discounts on high-end models could extend into the third quarter of 2024, pressuring all smartphone (makers’) margins,” they stated.